Studenteb5 Releases Visa Backlog Checker To Help Immigrants Navigate Wait Times

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StudentEB5's free Visa Backlog Checker lets prospective EB-5 investors check their visa wait times by country of birth and learn whether investing through a Set Aside project can help them bypass the backlog. For applicants from high demand countries like India and China, the tool can change the EB-5 calculation entirely.

StudentEB5 has launched the Visa Backlog Checker, a free tool that allows prospective EB-5 investors to check their visa wait times based on their country of citizenship and learn whether they qualify to bypass the backlog entirely. The tool is available now at .

One of the most appealing aspects of the EB-5 program for international students and professionals is the ability to file for a Green Card and receive work authorization at the same time. Unlike other employment-based green card categories, EB-5 applicants can access this concurrent filing benefit while their permanent residency application is being processed. But this benefit is only available when a visa number is immediately available, and for applicants from certain countries that is not always the case.

High demand from countries like India and China has created significant backlogs in the EB-5 visa queue. Because visa numbers are allocated by country of birth rather than country of citizenship, applicants born in high demand countries can face wait times that stretch for years even after their EB-5 petition has been approved. During that wait they cannot access the concurrent filing benefit, which means no work authorization and no Green Card while they wait for a visa number to become available. For international professionals whose ability to stay and work in the United States depends on maintaining valid status, a multi-year backlog is not a minor inconvenience. It fundamentally changes what the EB-5 program can do for them.

What many applicants do not know is that the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 created a separate allocation of visa numbers specifically reserved for certain project types. These Set Aside categories, which cover rural projects, high unemployment area projects, and infrastructure projects, have their own dedicated visa pools that are not subject to the same country-based backlogs that affect the general EB-5 category. For investors from backlogged countries, investing through a qualifying Set Aside project can mean the difference between waiting years for a visa number and having one available immediately.

The Visa Backlog Checker makes this information accessible. Users select their country of birth from a dropdown menu and the tool instantly shows whether they are facing a backlog in the standard EB-5 category. It then explains how the Set Aside categories work and whether that path could allow them to bypass the wait entirely.

"A lot of investors from India and China assume the backlog applies to them no matter what," said the StudentEB5 team. "Many of them do not know the Set Aside categories exist or that investing through the right type of project changes their situation completely. This tool gives them that information before they make any decisions."

The Visa Backlog Checker is free to use and requires no registration. It is part of StudentEB5's suite of free tools built to help the immigrant community navigate the EB-5 program with clear and accurate information.

For more information visit .