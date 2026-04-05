Azerbaijani Gymnast Wins Gold Medal (PHOTO)
She climbed to the highest step of the podium in the ribbon discipline. Previously, the athlete secured second place in the execution of ball exercises.
Yesterday, the Azerbaijani team earned a silver medal in the senior category.
The tournament, which features gymnasts from 15 countries, will conclude today.
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