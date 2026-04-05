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Azerbaijani Gymnast Wins Gold Medal (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani Gymnast Wins Gold Medal (PHOTO)


2026-04-05 07:43:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Azerbaijani representative Azada Atakishiyeva, competing in the junior category, has won a gold medal at "AGF Trophy" international rhythmic gymnastics tournament, Trend reports.

She climbed to the highest step of the podium in the ribbon discipline. Previously, the athlete secured second place in the execution of ball exercises.

Yesterday, the Azerbaijani team earned a silver medal in the senior category.

The tournament, which features gymnasts from 15 countries, will conclude today.

















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Trend News Agency

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