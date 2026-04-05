ISIS Suspect Rizwan Sent To One-Day Police Remand By Delhi Court

The Patiala House Court on Sunday granted one-day police remand of ISIS suspect Rizwan to the Delhi Police Special Cell, following his arrest from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused was produced before Judge Vijay Shree Rathore in Court Room Number 13. While the Special Cell had sought a three-day remand for further interrogation, the court granted only one day of remand.

Details of the Arrest

Earlier, the Delhi Police's counter-intelligence team apprehended Rizwan after monitoring his movements for a long period. According to the police, the suspect has a prior record of being arrested in Mumbai, where a significant amount of "anti-national material" was reportedly recovered from his possession.

"Delhi Police's counter-intelligence team arrested an ISIS suspect, namely Rizwan, from Kushi Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. His movements were being monitored for a long time," the Delhi Police stated.

Further Interrogation Planned

Following the court's order, the Special Cell is expected to question Rizwan regarding his alleged links to terror modules and the nature of the materials previously seized from him. More details are awaited.

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