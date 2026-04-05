Key Market Events For The Week Of April 610, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Market Events This Week: US March CPI, Core PCE, FOMC Minutes, ISM Services, NFP Reaction, Brazil IPCA, Mexico CPI, Michigan Sentiment, Peru Rate Decision Week Overview The key market events this week center on an oil-shock inflation reckoning. March CPI (Friday 8:30 AM, cons. +1.0% MoM / 3.4% YoY vs. February's 0.3% / 2.4%) is expected to deliver the largest single-month headline jump since the 2022 energy crisis, driven by the Hormuz-related surge in gasoline and energy prices that began in early March. Core CPI (cons. 0.3% MoM / 2.7% YoY vs. 0.2% / 2.5%) will show whether the oil shock is bleeding into non-energy prices - the answer determines whether the Fed treats this as transitory or embedded. Core PCE (Thursday 8:30 AM, cons. 0.4% MoM / 3.0% YoY vs. 0.4% / 3.1%) arrives one day earlier as the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. FOMC Minutes (Wednesday 2:00 PM) from the March 18 hold will reveal how the committee discussed tariff inflation, oil prices, and the deteriorating labor market before last week's NFP release. Speaking of which: Monday opens with the delayed reaction to Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls (cons. +56K vs. −92K in February) - released to closed Good Friday markets, the data will gap into Monday's open. Easter Monday closes the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Australia. For LATAM, Brazil's March IPCA (Friday 8:00 AM, prior 0.70% MoM / 3.81% YoY) is the first full-month inflation read since the Copom's 25 bps cut to 14.75% - a hot print could freeze the easing cycle. Mexico CPI (Thursday, prior 0.50% MoM / 4.02% YoY) arrives with Banxico minutes the same day, providing the framework for the next rate decision. Peru's central bank decides Thursday (prior 4.25%). Q4 GDP final (Thursday, cons. 0.7% QoQ) and Personal Spending complete the US picture. India's RBI holds (Wednesday, cons. 5.25%), BoK decides (Thursday overnight), and China CPI (Thursday overnight, cons. 1.2% YoY) round out Asia. ⚠ Holiday Watch - Easter Monday UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Australia, South Africa, China (Ching Ming) closed Monday. India closed Tuesday (Mahavir Jayanti). US markets open normally all week. Three Themes That Will Define the Week

1 CPI + PCE - the oil shock hits the inflation data: This is the week the Iran war shows up in America's inflation numbers. March CPI (Friday 8:30 AM, cons. +1.0% MoM / 3.4% YoY) would represent a full percentage-point jump in the annual rate - from 2.4% to 3.4% - in a single month, the largest acceleration since the 2022 energy crisis. Gasoline prices surged as Brent pushed above $100 in early March, and the CPI energy component is expected to drive the headline. Core CPI (cons. 0.3% MoM / 2.7% YoY) is the market's focus: a 2.7% core reading would mark the first acceleration in core since late 2025 and complicate the Fed's rate-cut narrative. One day earlier, Core PCE (Thursday, cons. 0.4% MoM / 3.0% YoY) arrives as the Fed's preferred gauge - a return to 3.0% would put the Fed's 2% target further out of reach. The CPI-PCE one-two punch will define rate expectations for the rest of Q2. Prediction markets have converged on a 3.2–3.4% YoY CPI range, with tail risk above 3.8% largely priced out.

2 FOMC Minutes + NFP gap - decoding the Fed's war calculus: Wednesday's FOMC Minutes (2:00 PM) from the March 18 meeting - when the Fed held at 3.50–3.75% with an unchanged dot plot - will reveal the internal debate on three critical questions: (1) How is the committee modeling tariff pass-through to core inflation? (2) What oil-price assumptions underpin their forecasts? (3) Did any members advocate for signaling faster cuts given the labor market deterioration? The minutes arrive in a unique context: Monday opens with the market's first reaction to last Friday's NFP data (cons. +56K vs. −92K), which was released to closed Good Friday markets. If payrolls surprised significantly, Monday's gap could be substantial. ISM Services (Monday 10:00 AM, cons. 54.8 vs. 56.1) adds the services-sector activity read. Michigan sentiment prelim for April (Friday, cons. 52.1 vs. 53.3 in March) will show whether consumer confidence continues its slide - the 1-year inflation expectation (prior 3.8%) could jump further on gasoline pain.

3 LATAM inflation week - Brazil IPCA, Mexico CPI, Peru rate: Three LATAM inflation readings converge. Brazil's full-month March IPCA (Friday 8:00 AM, prior 0.70% MoM / 3.81% YoY) is the most consequential - it's the first complete inflation read since the Copom cut to 14.75% on March 18, and the BCB's own 2026 forecast jumped to 3.9%. A reading above 0.80% MoM or 4.0% YoY would challenge the easing narrative and potentially force a pause in April. Mexico CPI (Thursday 8:00 AM, prior 0.50% MoM / 4.02% YoY) arrives alongside Banxico's monetary policy minutes from the March 26 decision - together they'll frame whether the next meeting brings a cut, hold, or (unlikely) hike. Peru's BCRP decides Thursday evening (prior hold at 4.25%) - with inflation near target and growth slowing, a cut is possible. Colombia CPI (Thursday overnight, cons. 5.47% YoY vs. 5.29%) will validate or challenge last week's expected BanRep hike to 11.25%. Brazil also delivers retail sales (Thursday) and CAGED formal jobs data, while Chile adds CPI and economic activity.

Week at a Glance - High-Impact Events Only

Day Time Region Event Cons. Prior Mon 10:00 AM US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (Mar) 54.8 56.1 Tue 8:30 AM US Durable Goods Orders MoM (Feb, final) −1.0% 0.0% Tue 10:00 AM US IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism (Apr) 48.1 47.5 Wed 2:00 PM US FOMC Meeting Minutes - - Thu 8:00 AM MEXICO CPI MoM / YoY (Mar) - 0.50% / 4.02% Thu 8:00 AM BRAZIL Retail Sales MoM (Feb) - 0.4% Thu 8:30 AM US Core PCE Price Index MoM / YoY (Feb) 0.4% / 3.0% 0.4% / 3.1% Thu 8:30 AM US GDP QoQ (Q4, final) 0.7% 0.7% Thu 8:30 AM US Personal Spending MoM (Feb) 0.5% 0.4% Thu 7:00 PM PERU Interest Rate Decision (Apr) - 4.25% Thu 9:00 PM KOREA Interest Rate Decision - 2.50% Fri 8:00 AM BRAZIL IPCA CPI MoM / YoY (Mar) - 0.70% / 3.81% Fri 8:30 AM US CPI MoM / YoY (Mar) 1.0% / 3.4% 0.3% / 2.4% Fri 8:30 AM US Core CPI MoM / YoY (Mar) 0.3% / 2.7% 0.2% / 2.5% Fri 10:00 AM US Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Apr, prelim) 52.1 53.3

Week in Context

Q2 opens under a pall. The US economy shed 92K jobs in February, consumer confidence has collapsed to 55.5 (Michigan) and 91.2 (Conference Board), and the Iran–Hormuz conflict has sustained Brent above $90 for over a month. Last week's compressed Easter schedule delivered ISM Manufacturing (52.3), US Retail Sales, BanRep's expected hike to 11.25%, Eurozone flash CPI at 2.5%, and the Good Friday NFP release - all of which markets had limited time to digest. This week is the reckoning. Monday's gap trade on the NFP data sets the tone: if payrolls recovered to +56K (consensus), markets may stabilize; if they came in negative again, recession pricing intensifies immediately. Then the inflation data arrives in force. Core PCE on Thursday (cons. 3.0% YoY) would mark the Fed's preferred gauge returning to 3-handle territory - a psychologically significant threshold that pushes the 2% target further away. Friday's CPI (cons. 3.4% YoY) captures the first full month of the oil shock's impact on consumer prices. FOMC Minutes Wednesday will reveal whether the committee's internal models have already incorporated these dynamics or whether they're still operating on pre-war assumptions. For LATAM, the inflation trifecta - Brazil IPCA, Mexico CPI, Colombia CPI - will show whether the global energy shock is transmitting to the region's largest economies, each of which is at a different point in its monetary cycle: Brazil cutting cautiously, Mexico paused, Colombia hiking aggressively. Peru's rate decision (Thursday) and Chile's CPI add further texture. The week's data density is extraordinary: PCE, GDP, Personal Income/Spending, CPI, Michigan, FOMC Minutes, three LATAM inflation prints, two Asian rate decisions, and the NFP aftermath - all in five days.

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 7:25 AM BRAZIL BCB Focus Market Readout MED - - 9:00 AM BRAZIL S&P Global Composite PMI (Mar) MED - 51.3 9:00 AM BRAZIL S&P Global Services PMI (Mar) MED - 53.1 10:00 AM US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (Mar) HIGH 54.8 56.1 10:00 AM US ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices (Mar) HIGH - 63.0 10:00 AM US ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders (Mar) MED - 58.6 10:00 AM US ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment (Mar) MED - 51.8

Monday - April 6- Easter Monday: UK, EU, Australia, South Africa, China closed. US open - NFP reaction gap, ISM Services, Brazil PMIs.

Monday is defined by the gap. US equity, bond, and FX markets open for the first time since Good Friday's NFP release - whatever the March payrolls number, it gets priced in at 9:30 AM. If payrolls rebounded to +56K (consensus) or better, the opening should be orderly; if they came in negative for a second consecutive month, expect a sharp risk-off gap in equities and a Treasury rally. ISM Services (10:00 AM, cons. 54.8 vs. 56.1) follows immediately - the services sector has been the economy's backbone, and any significant deceleration would compound NFP weakness. The Prices Paid component (prior 63.0) will signal whether the oil shock is feeding into services inflation. Brazil's PMIs (9:00 AM) and Focus survey (7:25 AM) provide the first post-Easter LATAM reads. Easter Monday closes the UK, EU, Australia, South Africa, and China - thin European and Asian liquidity means the US session carries outsized importance.

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 4:00 AM EU EZ Services PMI (Mar, final) MED 50.1 50.1 4:30 AM UK Services PMI (Mar, final) MED 51.2 51.2 4:30 AM EU Sentix Investor Confidence (Apr) MED −7.5 −3.1 8:30 AM US Durable Goods Orders MoM (Feb, final) MED −1.0% 0.0% 8:30 AM US Core Durable Goods MoM (Feb, final) MED 0.7% 0.4% 8:30 AM CHILE Copper Exports USD (Mar) MED - 4,697M 8:30 AM CHILE Trade Balance (Mar) MED - 2.79B 10:00 AM US Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q1) MED 1.6% 1.6% 10:10 AM US IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism (Apr) MED 48.1 47.5 12:00 PM US EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook MED - - 2:00 PM BRAZIL Trade Balance (Mar) MED - 4.21B 3:00 PM US Consumer Credit (Feb) MED 11.40B 8.05B

Tuesday - April 7 Final Services PMIs worldwide, US durable goods, Chile trade, EIA energy outlook, consumer credit.

Markets normalize after Easter. Final Services PMIs confirm the March flash readings - EZ Services (cons. 50.1) barely in expansion territory contrasts with the UK (cons. 51.2) holding up better. Sentix Investor Confidence (cons. −7.5 vs. −3.1) measures the post-Easter shift in European investor mood - the expected sharp drop would reflect the combined impact of the CPI spike, growth downgrade, and geopolitical uncertainty. US Durable Goods final (cons. −1.0%) confirms the capex picture. The EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook (12:00 PM) will update oil price forecasts - critical context for CPI expectations later in the week. Chile's copper exports and trade balance gauge how the world's largest copper exporter is faring amid elevated commodity prices. Brazil's trade balance (prior $4.21B) measures external sector resilience. Consumer Credit (3:00 PM, cons. $11.40B) shows whether Americans are leaning harder on credit amid falling confidence.

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 12:30 AM INDIA RBI Interest Rate Decision HIGH 5.25% 5.25% 2:00 AM EU German Factory Orders MoM (Feb) MED 3.2% −11.1% 5:00 AM EU EZ Retail Sales MoM (Feb) MED −0.2% −0.1% 5:00 AM EU EZ PPI MoM (Feb) MED −0.5% 0.7% 7:00 AM BRAZIL IGP-DI Inflation MoM (Mar) MED - −0.84% 7:00 AM CHILE Core CPI MoM (Mar) MED - 0.1% 8:00 AM MEXICO Consumer Confidence (Mar) MED - 44.4 8:00 AM CHILE CPI MoM (Mar) MED - 0.0% 10:30 AM US EIA Crude Oil Inventories MED - 5.451M 2:00 PM US FOMC Meeting Minutes HIGH - -

Wednesday - April 8- FOMC Minutes, RBI rate decision, German factory orders, EZ retail sales/PPI, Chile CPI, Brazil IGP-DI, Mexico consumer confidence.

The FOMC Minutes are the week's policy centerpiece. The March 18 meeting held rates at 3.50–3.75% with an unchanged dot plot - but the minutes will reveal the internal debate on tariff pass-through, oil-price modeling, and whether any members pushed for a more dovish signal given the labor market deterioration visible in the February data. Language on "transitory" versus "persistent" inflation will be closely parsed. The RBI decision (12:30 AM, cons. hold 5.25%) is India's monetary policy anchor. German Factory Orders (cons. +3.2% vs. −11.1%) should show a sharp rebound from January's collapse, but the underlying trend remains weak. Chile CPI (8:00 AM) provides a critical Andean inflation read - with the central bank having held at 4.50% and hinted at cuts, any upside surprise would delay easing. Mexico Consumer Confidence (8:00 AM, prior 44.4) gauges household sentiment ahead of Thursday's CPI. Brazil's IGP-DI wholesale inflation (prior −0.84% MoM) adds to the price picture ahead of Friday's IPCA.

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 2:00 AM EU German Industrial Production MoM (Feb) MED 0.2% −0.5% 2:00 AM EU German Trade Balance (Feb) MED 18.6B 21.2B 8:00 AM MEXICO CPI MoM (Mar) HIGH - 0.50% 8:00 AM MEXICO CPI YoY (Mar) HIGH - 4.02% 8:00 AM MEXICO Core CPI MoM (Mar) HIGH - 0.46% 8:00 AM MEXICO Core CPI YoY (Mar) MED - 4.50% 8:00 AM BRAZIL Retail Sales MoM (Feb) MED - 0.4% 8:00 AM BRAZIL Retail Sales YoY (Feb) MED - 2.8% 8:30 AM US Core PCE Price Index MoM (Feb) HIGH 0.4% 0.4% 8:30 AM US Core PCE Price Index YoY (Feb) HIGH 3.0% 3.1% 8:30 AM US PCE Price Index MoM (Feb) HIGH 0.4% 0.3% 8:30 AM US GDP QoQ (Q4, final) HIGH 0.7% 0.7% 8:30 AM US Personal Spending MoM (Feb) HIGH 0.5% 0.4% 8:30 AM US Personal Income MoM (Feb) MED 0.3% 0.4% 8:30 AM US Initial Jobless Claims MED 210K 202K 11:00 AM MEXICO Banxico Monetary Policy Minutes HIGH - - 7:00 PM PERU BCRP Interest Rate Decision (Apr) HIGH - 4.25% 7:00 PM COLOMBIA CPI MoM / YoY (Mar) MED 0.69% / 5.47% 1.08% / 5.29% 9:00 PM KOREA BoK Interest Rate Decision MED - 2.50% 9:30 PM CHINA CPI YoY (Mar) MED 1.2% 1.3% 9:30 PM CHINA PPI YoY (Mar) MED 0.5% −0.9%

Thursday - April 9- Core PCE, Q4 GDP final, Mexico CPI + Banxico minutes, Brazil retail sales, Peru rate decision, BoK, Colombia CPI overnight, China CPI overnight.

The week's most loaded session. Core PCE (8:30 AM, cons. 0.4% MoM / 3.0% YoY) is the datapoint that matters most for Fed policy - a return to 3.0% annual core would be the first time since late 2024 and would push rate-cut expectations further out. It arrives alongside Q4 GDP final (cons. 0.7% QoQ, confirming the sharp deceleration from Q3's pace), Personal Spending (cons. +0.5%), and Personal Income (cons. +0.3%). Mexico CPI (8:00 AM, prior 4.02% YoY) comes with Banxico's March 26 minutes (11:00 AM) - together they form the complete picture of Mexican monetary policy direction. If headline CPI has accelerated above 4.5% on energy pass-through, the case for a Banxico hold or even hike strengthens; if it's moderated, the 11 economists who wanted a cut in March gain credibility. Brazil Retail Sales (8:00 AM, prior +0.4% MoM) tests consumer resilience under 14.75% rates. Peru's BCRP (7:00 PM, prior hold 4.25%) could deliver a cut if growth data has softened sufficiently. Colombia CPI (7:00 PM, cons. 5.47% YoY) validates last week's BanRep hike. China CPI overnight (cons. 1.2% YoY) and BoK complete the Asian slate.

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 8:00 AM BRAZIL IPCA CPI MoM (Mar) HIGH - 0.70% 8:00 AM BRAZIL IPCA CPI YoY (Mar) HIGH - 3.81% 8:00 AM MEXICO Industrial Production MoM (Feb) MED - −1.1% 8:30 AM US CPI MoM (Mar) HIGH 1.0% 0.3% 8:30 AM US CPI YoY (Mar) HIGH 3.4% 2.4% 8:30 AM US Core CPI MoM (Mar) HIGH 0.3% 0.2% 8:30 AM US Core CPI YoY (Mar) HIGH 2.7% 2.5% 8:30 AM CANADA Employment Change (Mar) MED 12.6K −83.9K 8:30 AM CANADA Unemployment Rate (Mar) MED 6.8% 6.7% 10:00 AM US Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Apr, prelim) HIGH 52.1 53.3 10:00 AM US Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations (Apr) HIGH - 3.8% 10:00 AM US Factory Orders MoM (Feb) MED −0.2% 0.1% 1:00 PM US Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count MED - 411

Friday - April 10- US March CPI - the oil shock print. Brazil IPCA. Michigan sentiment. Canada jobs. Factory orders.

The week's climax. US CPI (8:30 AM, cons. +1.0% MoM / 3.4% YoY) is expected to deliver a shock headline - a full percentage-point jump in the annual rate from February's 2.4%, driven almost entirely by gasoline and energy. This would be the highest YoY reading since Q3 2023 and the largest single-month acceleration in years. Core CPI (cons. 0.3% / 2.7%) will determine the market reaction: if core holds at 0.3% or below, markets will treat the headline spike as an energy-driven transitory event; if core prints 0.4%+, the narrative shifts to broadening inflation and rate cuts get repriced out of 2026 entirely. Brazil IPCA (8:00 AM, prior 0.70% MoM / 3.81% YoY) releases 30 minutes before US CPI - the Copom's easing path depends on this number. A reading above 0.80% MoM or 4.0% YoY would be hawkish for the April 28–29 meeting; a reading at or below February levels clears the runway for a larger 50 bps cut. Michigan sentiment prelim (10:00 AM, cons. 52.1 vs. 53.3) would mark a new multi-year low if confirmed, with the 1-year inflation expectation (prior 3.8%) potentially jumping above 4% for the first time since the 2022 energy shock - a major psychological threshold. Canada Employment (cons. +12.6K vs. −83.9K) tests whether February's labor market collapse was an anomaly. This is the week that defines Q2 positioning.

The Bottom Line

The oil shock meets the inflation data. Friday's CPI is the week's gravitational center - a 3.4% headline reading would be the most dramatic single-month acceleration in consumer prices since the energy crisis, and while everyone knows it's coming, the market's reaction will hinge entirely on core. A 0.3% core reading (in line with consensus) lets the Fed maintain its "transitory energy shock" framing; a 0.4%+ core prints and the transitory narrative dies, with profound implications for rate expectations, bond yields, and risk assets through year-end. Thursday's Core PCE (cons. 3.0% YoY) provides the Fed's own preferred reality check one day earlier - returning to a 3-handle on core PCE is symbolically and practically significant. FOMC Minutes Wednesday will show whether the committee was already modeling these outcomes at the March 18 meeting or whether the data will force a recalibration. For LATAM, Brazil IPCA is the make-or-break number for the Copom's April meeting. The central bank cut 25 bps to 14.75% with no forward guidance and raised its own 2026 inflation forecast to 3.9%. A benign March IPCA opens the door to a 50 bps acceleration; a hot print locks in another cautious 25 bps or even a pause. Mexico CPI plus Banxico minutes frame the next Mexican rate decision. Peru's BCRP could deliver a surprise cut. Monday's NFP gap trade, ISM Services, and the Easter catch-up ensure that no single session is quiet. Five days, two inflation gauges, three LATAM CPI prints, two Asian rate decisions, and the FOMC's own internal debate. This is the week that sets the tone for Q2. Position for the core.

All times Eastern (ET) · Previous LATAM Pulse · March 30–April 3 Calendar · Sources: Investing, TradingEconomics, BLS, CME FedWatch, central bank calendars · Published by The Rio Times