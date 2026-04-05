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Sunday, April 05, 2026

April 5, 2026 by: Brandon Marcus

California's New Stove & Fridge Mandate: What AB 628 Means for Renters and Landlords in 2026





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California just rewrote one of the rules that defines what it means to call an apartment a real home. Starting on January 1, 2026, the Golden State has stepped up and said out loud: if you're renting a place to live, you deserve more than bare walls and a working sink. Your home also deserves the basics that let you cook and store food. Yes, the state legislature passed Assembly Bill 628 (AB 628) and Governor Gavin Newsom signed it. That means landlords now must supply two appliances that most of us take for granted: a stove that lets you cook your meals and a refrigerator that keeps those meals fresh. This will change the rental landscape across California big time.

AB 628 doesn't automatically uproot every existing rental contract overnight. But it does change what“habitable” means in the eyes of the law for leases entered into, amended, or renewed on or after that date. That means savvy landlords and informed renters alike need to pay attention to the dates, lease terms, and exceptions. Buckle up. This law isn't boring, and it affects your wallet, your notice requirements, your lease negotiations, and honestly your fridge magnet game

What AB 628 Actually Means: The New Basics of a“Livable” Home

California didn't want to sugarcoat it. Before 2026, the Civil Code laid out what made a place legally“habitable”: running water, heat, plumbing, electrical service, and other essentials. Appliances like a fridge or stove were nice-to-haves, things landlords often included but weren't required by state law. AB 628 changed that, explicitly adding a working stove that can safely cook food and a refrigerator that can safely store food to the list of things a rental must have to be legally habitable.

Under this mandate, landlords must make sure these appliances are in place before a lease covered by the law goes into effect. That includes new leases signed on or after January 1, 2026, and any renewal, extension, or amendment of an existing lease on or after that date. A simple lease renewal after Jan 1 triggers the obligation just like a brand-new lease does. Landlords who ignore the requirement risk legal trouble, habitability claims, and complaints to local housing authorities.

If you're a renter moving into a unit that doesn't have a stove and fridge, you now have legal ground to insist they be installed before you hand over that first month's rent. That's a big deal in cities where apartment ads once bragged about“bring-your-own-fridge” deals and tiny stovetops masqueraded as kitchens.

For Renters: What You Gain-and What to Watch Out For

Renters won a pretty fundamental change here. Having a working stove and refrigerator included in your home isn't just about convenience. It's about safety and equality. You shouldn't have to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars buying major appliances when you sign a lease. Most Californians now have a legal guarantee that those basic necessities come with their rental contract. That's powerful leverage when you're negotiating lease terms or signing a renewal.

That said, there are some extra details worth noting. A tenant and landlord can agree to let the tenant provide their own refrigerator. This option only applies to refrigerators, not stoves. If you want to bring your own fridge, make sure that choice is clearly stated in your lease so everyone knows it was your decision and not the landlord's way of avoiding the requirement. Anything less can open the door to disputes down the line.

This law doesn't automatically apply to every lease just because it's 2026. If you signed a lease before Jan 1, 2026 and it hasn't been renewed or amended since then, the old rules might still govern your agreement. But if your landlord asks you to sign a renewal contract, add a lease addendum, or tweak the terms in any way, that change brings AB 628 into play.

For Landlords: Compliance Isn't Optional-It's Now Standard Practice

Landlords have to flip the script on how they think about rental units now that kitchen basics are baked into the legal definition of“tenantable.” That means inspecting every rental property before leasing it to make sure there's a safe, functioning stove and refrigerator in every unit, and maintaining those appliances throughout the tenancy. If a stove or fridge breaks, fails a safety check, or gets recalled by a manufacturer, the landlord must repair or replace it. That's similar to how landlords already handle essential systems like heating and plumbing.

The law doesn't just apply to multi-family buildings or fancy urban lofts. Single-family rentals, condominiums, accessory dwelling units, and even duplexes all fall under AB 628 as long as the lease falls on or after the Jan 1, 2026 trigger date.

Landlords should also pay close attention to how they write lease language. Covering who handles repairs, what qualifies as normal wear and tear, and how tenants should report issues can prevent disputes later on. Updating lease addenda and move-in checklists to document appliance condition is now essential-not optional. Think of it as part of basic property stewardship in 2026.

Image Source: Pexels

Navigating the New Normal

For renters, it helps to check the lease closely and ask for written confirmation that the stove and fridge are included and in working condition before signing. Walk through the unit with your prospective landlord, flip the fridge door open, and turn on the stove to make sure everything works-and get that in writing. A quick video on move-in day can also protect you later if an appliance mysteriously fails.

Landlords should make a checklist now. Inspect all current properties, upgrade appliances where needed, build inspection timelines into regular maintenance schedules, and train leasing staff about the new requirements. It's also wise to keep receipts and records of appliance purchases and repairs to show compliance if a tenant ever questions your efforts.

This is one of those laws that will ripple outward over time. Expect future leases to list appliance specs, warranties, and maintenance protocols alongside things like parking and pet policies. Apartments without a stove or fridge now stand out like a rented room without a bed.

Imagine signing your next lease and actually knowing your kitchen will have a fridge and stove. Sweet, right? Or does this new rule feel like landlords will hike rents to offset costs? Share your thoughts, what you'd like to see next, or strategies for handling AB 628 in the comments section below.