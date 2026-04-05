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Taurox (TAUX) Crosses $1 Million In Presale While Delivering Strong Development Updates


2026-04-05 03:40:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taurox has achieved a major early milestone by raising over $1,000,000 in its presale, while simultaneously rolling out several key development updates. This combination of strong fundraising momentum and consistent technical progress has caught the attention of the crypto community.

development-updates2.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" width="600" data-dpi="96" data-caption="Taurox (TAUX) Crosses $1 Million in Presale While Delivering Strong Development Updates" data-filename="Taurox (TAUX) Crosses $1 Million in Presale While Delivering Strong Development />

$1 Million Milestone Reached

In a short period since launch, the Taurox presale has successfully surpassed the $1 million mark. Phase 3 of the presale, priced at $0.015 per token, has seen rapid uptake, and now completely sold out reflecting high investor confidence in the project's vision of building an AI-powered decentralized hedge fund.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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