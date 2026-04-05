BJP Only Viable Option For Tribal Development: Tripura CM Manik Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 5 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only viable option for ensuring development in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Addressing an election rally in Machli under Dhalai district, the Chief Minister said that the BJP, currently in the opposition in the TTAADC, does not require an alliance with parties like the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) to move forward.

“The 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) released on Sunday for the TTAADC elections reflects the aspirations of the people. If genuine development is to be achieved in tribal-inhabited areas, there is no alternative to the BJP,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Tipra Motha Party, the Chief Minister questioned its origins and alleged that many of its members have roots in the Communist movement. He criticised past regimes, claiming that the state witnessed violence and unrest during decades of Left rule.

Saha also accused regional parties of engaging in divisive politics.“There is no clear ideology. Their approach is based on division rather than development,” he remarked.

Reaffirming the BJP's commitment to democratic values, he said,“Democracy cannot function through intimidation or suppression. The people must be engaged through dialogue and transparency.”

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister released the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' at the party's TTAADC headquarters in Khumulwng, outlining 29 key promises ahead of the council elections. He expressed confidence that the BJP is poised to form the TTAADC government for the first time.

“This will be a historic moment. Our focus is on infrastructure development, peace, and the welfare of tribal communities,” he said.

Highlighting ongoing initiatives, Saha noted that significant funds have been allocated for ADC areas under the“double-engine” government. He pointed to improvements in infrastructure, drinking water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and rehabilitation efforts for Reang refugees who fled to Tripura from neighbouring Mizoram following ethnic unrest.

“The BJP does not believe in violence. We are committed to peace and development. Our vision is rooted in ground realities and aimed at the overall progress of the Janajati population,” he added.

Several senior leaders, including MLAs and party functionaries, were present at the events.

The 30-member TTAADC, comprising 28 elected representatives and two members nominated by the state government, is scheduled to go to the polls on April 12.

Since 2021, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) has governed the strategically important council, which administers nearly two-thirds of Tripura's 10,491 sq km geographical area.

Ahead of the upcoming TTAADC polls, major political parties, including the BJP, TMP and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), as well as opposition parties such as the CPI(M) and Congress, have intensified efforts to consolidate support among tribal voters. Both the TMP and the IPFT are tribal-based regional parties.