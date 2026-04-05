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Trump Seeks USD152M to Reopen Alcatraz
(MENAFN) The administration of Donald Trump has requested $152 million from Congress to restore and reopen the historic Alcatraz prison, prompting strong criticism from Democrats, who have labeled the plan as “lunacy” and pledged to block it, according to reports.
Alcatraz, originally a fortress on its namesake island in San Francisco Bay, operated as a federal penitentiary from 1934 to 1963. It held some of the country’s most notorious criminals, including mobster Al Capone and George ‘Machine Gun’ Kelly. The prison was famous for its high security, with no officially recorded successful escapes. Today, it serves as a major tourist destination managed by the National Park Service.
In the 2027 fiscal year funding request released on Friday, the Trump administration proposed to
“rebuild Alcatraz as a state-of-the-art secure prison facility,”
seeking
“$152 million to cover the first year of project costs.”
Trump initially introduced the idea in a Truth Social post last May, stating:
“When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
He added at the time:
“That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ.”
Subsequent inspections of the island by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and former Attorney General Pam Bondi led Bondi to remark that the site could serve as a “terrific facility” for holding “illegal aliens.”
Responding to the latest funding push, former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi criticized the proposal, writing on X:
“Proposal is absurd on its face and should be rejected outright.”
She also vowed:
“I will work with my colleagues in the Congress to use every parliamentary and budgetary tactic available to block this lunacy.”
Alcatraz, originally a fortress on its namesake island in San Francisco Bay, operated as a federal penitentiary from 1934 to 1963. It held some of the country’s most notorious criminals, including mobster Al Capone and George ‘Machine Gun’ Kelly. The prison was famous for its high security, with no officially recorded successful escapes. Today, it serves as a major tourist destination managed by the National Park Service.
In the 2027 fiscal year funding request released on Friday, the Trump administration proposed to
“rebuild Alcatraz as a state-of-the-art secure prison facility,”
seeking
“$152 million to cover the first year of project costs.”
Trump initially introduced the idea in a Truth Social post last May, stating:
“When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
He added at the time:
“That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ.”
Subsequent inspections of the island by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and former Attorney General Pam Bondi led Bondi to remark that the site could serve as a “terrific facility” for holding “illegal aliens.”
Responding to the latest funding push, former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi criticized the proposal, writing on X:
“Proposal is absurd on its face and should be rejected outright.”
She also vowed:
“I will work with my colleagues in the Congress to use every parliamentary and budgetary tactic available to block this lunacy.”
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