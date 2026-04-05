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Contact Tracing Initiated After Mpox Claims Four Children in Pakistan
(MENAFN) Health authorities in southern Pakistan have begun contact tracing to curb the spread of mpox following the deaths of four children, officials and local media reported on Sunday.
The fatalities occurred last month in Khairpur, Sindh province, marking the country’s first local outbreak of the zoonotic virus. In a statement, the Sindh health department confirmed that initial investigations indicated the deceased children had been affected by mpox.
The virus first attracted attention last month after seven newborns in two Khairpur hospitals died showing chickenpox-like symptoms. Subsequent clinical investigations confirmed that four of the seven deaths involved mpox infections. However, medical experts concluded that mpox was not the direct cause of death. The department explained, “All the children who died were premature, too weak and had low birth weight. They were already suffering health complications caused by malnutrition.”
An official, speaking anonymously, reported that around two dozen cases—mostly children with unusual skin lesions—have been documented in Khairpur and neighboring Sukkur district. As a precaution, neonatal intensive care units at Khairpur Medical College Hospital and a private hospital were temporarily closed to prevent further spread.
“An expert team has identified the index case and the possible sources of virus transmission and infection,” the health department added.
The fatalities occurred last month in Khairpur, Sindh province, marking the country’s first local outbreak of the zoonotic virus. In a statement, the Sindh health department confirmed that initial investigations indicated the deceased children had been affected by mpox.
The virus first attracted attention last month after seven newborns in two Khairpur hospitals died showing chickenpox-like symptoms. Subsequent clinical investigations confirmed that four of the seven deaths involved mpox infections. However, medical experts concluded that mpox was not the direct cause of death. The department explained, “All the children who died were premature, too weak and had low birth weight. They were already suffering health complications caused by malnutrition.”
An official, speaking anonymously, reported that around two dozen cases—mostly children with unusual skin lesions—have been documented in Khairpur and neighboring Sukkur district. As a precaution, neonatal intensive care units at Khairpur Medical College Hospital and a private hospital were temporarily closed to prevent further spread.
“An expert team has identified the index case and the possible sources of virus transmission and infection,” the health department added.
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