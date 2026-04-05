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Drone Strike Triggers Fire at Key Kuwaiti Oil Facility

Drone Strike Triggers Fire at Key Kuwaiti Oil Facility


2026-04-05 07:51:55
(MENAFN) Early Sunday, a drone strike triggered a fire at an oil sector facility in Kuwait’s Shuwaikh district, as stated by reports. Authorities confirmed that there were no injuries and that firefighting teams and emergency responders are actively containing the flames.

The area has been on heightened alert since an air campaign launched on February 28 against Iran, resulting in over 1,340 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has carried out missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, as well as neighboring countries like Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US forces. These actions have led to human casualties, damaged infrastructure, and caused disruptions in global aviation and markets.

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