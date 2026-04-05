Delhi Water Supply To Be Disrupted On April 6,7 Check Affected Areas, Helpline Numbers
Sultanpuri area, Mangolpuri, Sector 2 Pocket 4 Rohini, the Filling Point, Karala Village, and surrounding areas will face water supply disruption on Monday, April 6.Areas affected on April 7
On Tuesday, April 7, water supply will be affected in:
Sultanpuri area, Sector 3 Pocket F; Sector 3 Pocket A-1 Rohini; Sector 23 Rohini; the Filling Point; Karala Village and surrounding areas; Sector 3 Pocket B-10 Rohini; and Sector 3 Pocket C-12 Rohini.Also Read | 48-hour water disruption in several parts of Delhi from tomorrow Helpline numbers for residents
Delhi residents can request water tankers or seek assistance by dialing the Central Control Room at 1916, 23527679, and 23538495. Additional support is available through the Mangolpuri OHT numbers 27294132 and 27915531, ensuring a quick response in affected areas.Also Read | Artificial rain in Delhi? Cloud-seeding trials to return this summer Recent disruption at the Chandrawal plant
Meanwhile, last month, parts of Delhi faced water supply issues as the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant remained partially dysfunctional for several days. Delhi Cantonment, RK Puram, Vasant Vihar and other parts of south Delhi; Civil Lines, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Timarpur and Malkaganj in the north; and Old Delhi, Sadar Bazar, Paharganj, Karol Bagh, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Naraina, Palam Vihar and some pockets administered by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were the affected areas.Also Read | Delhi Police busts factory manufacturing fake Sensodyne toothpaste: What we know
The DJB restored full supply on March 31, nine days after a section of the plant was flooded, halting operations.
“I wish to inform that the Chandrawal plant is now 100% operational. We had earlier tried to make it fully operational twice, but its systems continued to face technical issues. Wherever supply was affected, we increased the number of tankers,” Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
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