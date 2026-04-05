Delhi Water Supply To Be Disrupted On April 6,7 Check Affected Areas, Helpline Numbers

MENAFN - Live Mint) Several parts of the national capital will face a water supply disruption for two days, beginning Monday, April 6, after the Delhi Jal Board announced a planned maintenance activity under its annual flushing programme of Underground Reservoirs (UGRs) and Booster Pumping Stations. In a public notice shared on social media, the water utility said that the water supply will be affected on April 6 and April 7, 2026, in several areas of Delhi, and urged residents to store adequate water in advance.

Areas affected on April 6

Sultanpuri area, Mangolpuri, Sector 2 Pocket 4 Rohini, the Filling Point, Karala Village, and surrounding areas will face water supply disruption on Monday, April 6.

Areas affected on April 7

On Tuesday, April 7, water supply will be affected in:

Sultanpuri area, Sector 3 Pocket F; Sector 3 Pocket A-1 Rohini; Sector 23 Rohini; the Filling Point; Karala Village and surrounding areas; Sector 3 Pocket B-10 Rohini; and Sector 3 Pocket C-12 Rohini.

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Delhi residents can request water tankers or seek assistance by dialing the Central Control Room at 1916, 23527679, and 23538495. Additional support is available through the Mangolpuri OHT numbers 27294132 and 27915531, ensuring a quick response in affected areas.

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Meanwhile, last month, parts of Delhi faced water supply issues as the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant remained partially dysfunctional for several days. Delhi Cantonment, RK Puram, Vasant Vihar and other parts of south Delhi; Civil Lines, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Timarpur and Malkaganj in the north; and Old Delhi, Sadar Bazar, Paharganj, Karol Bagh, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Naraina, Palam Vihar and some pockets administered by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were the affected areas.

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The DJB restored full supply on March 31, nine days after a section of the plant was flooded, halting operations.

“I wish to inform that the Chandrawal plant is now 100% operational. We had earlier tried to make it fully operational twice, but its systems continued to face technical issues. Wherever supply was affected, we increased the number of tankers,” Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.