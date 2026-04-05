International Security Forum In Moscow To Tackle Global Challenges

The International Security Forum, organised under the auspices of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, is scheduled to be held in the Moscow Region from May 26 to 29, as reported by TV BRICS. The event will bring together a wide range of global stakeholders to discuss pressing security challenges and strengthen international cooperation.

Forum Agenda and Activities

The forum's agenda features the 14th International Meeting of High Representatives Responsible for Security Issues, alongside a series of thematic engagements. These include scientific conferences, roundtable discussions, briefings, and presentations, as well as bilateral meetings. In addition, specialised Russian agencies will showcase their work through exhibition displays. Cultural programmes have also been planned as part of the broader schedule.

Participants and Scale

Organisers have extended invitations to more than 180 delegations representing foreign countries and international organisations. The forum is expected to host up to 5,000 participants, including secretaries of security councils, senior officials from law enforcement and intelligence agencies, ambassadors, academic scholars, and security experts.

Russian Delegation and Involvement

On the Russian side, participation will include representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice, along with the Government of Moscow. Other specialised agencies, state corporations, organisations, and companies will also be involved in the proceedings.

Logistics and Accessibility

To ensure accessibility for international attendees, the forum will operate in multiple working languages, including Russian, Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, Serbian, English, French, and Spanish. Simultaneous interpretation services will be available throughout the event.

Media and Accreditation

Accreditation for participants is set to open on March 17. The TV BRICS International Media Network has been designated as the official international media partner for the forum, supporting coverage and outreach for the event.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)