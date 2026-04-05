Uriyadi Vijay Kumar's 'Arivu' Unit Renovates Government School In Munnar

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 5 (IANS) The unit of director Sathya Siva's eagerly awaited Tamil film 'Arivu', which recently completed the film's first schedule of shooting at Munnar has now renovated a government school in the place much to the delight of the people in the region.

Sources close to the unit of the film, which features actor Vijay Kumar of Uriyadi fame and actress Kayal Anandhi in the lead, said some sequences of the film were shot at a government school in a place called Letchmi near Ottapaarai in Munnar.

While shooting there, the film's unit noticed that the school did not have adequate basic facilities for students. Immediately, the producer of the film, Sai Vinod Jayakumar, chose to undertake steps to provide such facilities at the school, sources said.

Accordingly, renovation work was carried out in the school. Also, the structure was given a fresh coat of paint. In addition, drinking water facilities have now been provided at the school. This gesture by the film unit has come in for praise from the students and the people in the region.

After completing the first phase of the film's shooting at Munnar, the unit is now in the midst of its second schedule at Theni.

For the unaware, 'Arivu' will feature a strong social storyline centered on women's rights. Apart from Vijay Kumar and Anandhi, the film will also feature I M Vijayan, Deepa Shankar and Singam Puli in pivotal roles.

Sathyasiva, who has written the story and screenplay, is known for conveying strong social themes in a vibrant cinematic language. The film is being produced by Sai Vinod Jayakumar under the banner of Movietron Productions.

On the technical front, music for the film is being scored by D. Imman. Cinematography for the film is by Dil Raju while editing is by Vetri Krishnan. Art direction is by S K Ramu.

Sources close to the unit say that the team plans to complete shooting before the Tamil New Year.