U.S. Rescues Second Crew Member Of F-15 Fighter Jet Shot Down In Iran

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the successful rescue of the second crew member of the F-15 fighter jet shot down in Iran, Donald Trump wrote in Truth Social, Trend reports.

"WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!" Trump noted.

The U.S. President added that although the pilot was injured, his condition was stable and he was expected to recover soon.