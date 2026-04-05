Ukrainian Drone Operators Destroy Russian Solntsepyok Flamethrower System In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 16th Army Corps reported this on Facebook and released a corresponding video.

"Under the first rays of the spring sun, in the area of the settlement of Dvorichna, an enemy heavy flamethrower system of the Solntsepyok type was struck, causing it to detonate," the statement reads.

The military noted that "such targets are usually under enhanced protection and covered by electronic warfare systems. However, UAV operators of the 129th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade managed to overcome these obstacles and successfully complete the mission."

Unmanned systems in Belgorod sector strike“ Solntsepyok,”“Acacia” SPG, and enemy armored vehicles

"The result is one more piece of enemy heavy equipment eliminated," the military added.

Illustrative photo: video screenshot