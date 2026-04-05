Ghalibaf Predicts US Will Be 'Utterly Destroyed'
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated on Sunday that "ff the United States gets three more victories like this, it will be utterly ruined," referring to the earlier rescue mission to save two aviators of the downed F-15 fighter jet, AzerNEWS reports.
In a post on X, he shared a picture of what appears to be the destroyed US aircraft. Earlier this morning, the Wall Street Journal reported that two US Special Operations MC-130J planes were destroyed in the mission.
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