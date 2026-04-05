Zelensky Congratulates Western Christian Faithful On Easter

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"I sincerely congratulate everyone in Ukraine and around the world who is celebrating Easter today. In these very difficult times for our people and for all humanity, hope grows stronger than ever – the hope for the triumph of life over death, good over evil, and truth over lies. All that is symbolized by the Resurrection of the Lord. May the strength of every one of our people, their spirit, and everything that is best in humanity – may all of it inevitably overcome evil and darkness, 'shaheds' and missiles, injustice and occupation," Zelensky emphasized.

Zelensky meets with Patriarch Bartholomew

The head of state wished everyone God's grace and a peaceful life on our land and under the Ukrainian sky, which is defended by Ukrainian soldiers.

"May all prayers for protection from evil be heard today. May faith unite kind hearts and strengthen those who defend their home. May every nation come closer to true security. We believe in peace! We believe in Ukraine!" the president added.

As reported, this year, Western Christians celebrate Easter, or the Resurrection of Christ, on April 5.

Eastern Orthodox Easter in 2026 falls on April 12.

During last year's celebration of the 1,700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council in Nicaea, the Pope of Rome and the Patriarch of Constantinople called for the need to adopt a common date for Easter for both Western and Eastern Christian traditions.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine