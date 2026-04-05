Russian Drones Attack Residential Area In Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Enemy drones hit a private residential house, causing a fire. The blaze spread over an area of 100 square meters. Neighboring houses were also damaged.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Emergency response units of the State Emergency Service, a medical team, and a community rescue officer worked at the scene.

Russian forces attackwith FPV drone, leaving one killed and another injured

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day Russian forces struck Kharkiv and 13 settlements in the region, 11 people were injured, including a child.