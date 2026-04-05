Ukraine's Defense Forces Regain Control Of 12 Settlements On Oleksandrivka Axis Cinc Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

He recalled that offensive operations on the Oleksandrivka axis have been ongoing since late January.

During a recent working trip to this sector of the front, Syrskyi met with the leadership of the offensive grouping.

Major General Oleh Apostol briefed the Commander-in-Chief on the situation and the results of previously assigned tasks. Together, they discussed ways to improve the effectiveness of active operations by Ukraine's Defense Forces in designated areas and counter Russian assault actions.

Following the visit, Syrskyi noted that on the Oleksandrivka axis, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Ternove, Oleksandrohrad, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, and Sichneve, advancing toward Sosnivka, Verbove, and Zlahoda. Over the past week, Russian forces carried out a total of 64 attacks in this sector.

Russian military have not abandoned plans for further offensive operations and are regrouping their forces and resources. Despite significant losses in personnel and military equipment, the invaders aim to seize more Ukrainian territory and establish a buffer zone in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

“In contrast, Ukraine's Defense Forces are consistently and steadily conducting active defense operations, inflicting significant fire damage on the invaders, and destroying enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment,” Syrskyi said.

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The Commander-in-Chief also worked on the Pokrovsk axis. During a visit to the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces, he heard a report on the current situation and key issues from Corps Commander, Brigadier General Yevhen Lasiichuk, and unit commanders.

“I immediately issued orders to provide additional ammunition and other logistical supplies to strengthen the firepower of our units in the Donetsk region,” Syrskyi added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Forces have already liberated 480 square kilometers of territory on the Oleksandrivka axis.