Russia Shares Satellite Intelligence With Iran About Israel's Energy System Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with AP, Ukrinform reports, citing the President's Telegram channel.

“Russia shared their satellite intelligence with Iran about Israel's energy system – some 50–53 facilities in total. They are helping Iran to launch attacks. We are talking about civilian infrastructure, nothing military in nature,” Zelensky said.

According to him, this resembles Russia's attacks on Ukraine, when the aggressor targets Ukraine's power grid or water supply systems.

“Of course, all the experience Russia has obtained during the war against Ukraine is being shared with Iran. This was the case with 'Shaheds', the same drones the Russians have, only used under a different name and upgraded to newer generations,” the President noted.

Prolonged war in Middle East could erode U.S. support for Ukraine –

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with NewsNation that Ukrainian intelligence had recorded three instances of Russia sharing intelligence data with Iran about sites in the Middle East.