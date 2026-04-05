BJP Committed To Protecting Assam's Land, Language, Identity: Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday praised the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that the party is committed to protecting the land, language and identity of Assam's people.

Speaking to ANI, Sonowal emphasised that people have strong faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting that the BJP has been instrumental in bringing growth, development and safeguarding the interests of indigenous communities. "This election is essential because we have to protect our land, our language, our identity. The BJP is committed to this. The steps taken against illegal immigrants in the last 10 years are exemplary, which is why people have so much trust in the BJP. People have trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. BJP's speciality is bringing development, peace, tranquillity, and protection of indigenous people," he said.

Sonowal's remarks come as Assam prepares to vote in a single phase across 126 Assembly constituencies on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

Sonowal Accuses Congress of Undermining Assam's Progress

Earlier, on Saturday, Sonowal accused the Congress party of undermining Assam's progress by facilitating the settlement of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh during their 55-year rule. "Congress never wanted Assam to progress, and that is why during their 55-year rule, the state remained significantly backward... In contrast, over the last 10 years, the BJP government has brought unprecedented change to the state through various developmental works. The Congress party brought illegal Bangladeshis into Assam and settled them by providing land in various districts," he said.

Electoral Battle in Assam

The upcoming elections will witness a contest between the incumbent BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and the Congress-led opposition alliance. The BJP-led NDA, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), is seeking a third consecutive term in Assam. The Congress-led opposition alliance, which includes Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], CPI(ML), and other parties, aims to capitalise on anti-incumbency and reclaim power in the state. (ANI)

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