Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market
|Gold ounce value change
|March 23
|-
|March 30
|-
|March 24
|-
|March 31
|7,761 manat ($4,570)
|March 25
|-
|April 1
|7,950 manat ($4,680)
|March 26
|-
|April 2
|7,945 manat ($4,670)
|March 27
|-
|April 3
|7,950 manat ($4,680)
|Average weekly rate
|Average weekly rate
|7,901 manat ($4,650)
This week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.34 manat ($0.79), or 1.1%, and the average price of one troy ounce of silver was 123.8 manat ($72.8).
|
|March 23
|-
|March 30
|-
|March 24
|-
|March 31
|122.78 manat ($72)
|March 25
|-
|April 1
|126 manat ($74)
|March 26
|-
|April 2
|122.4 manat ($72)
|March 27
|-
|April 3
|124 manat ($72.9)
|Average weekly rate
|Average weekly rate
|123.8 manat ($72.8)
The price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan elevated by 125 manat ($73.5), or 3.8%, and the average price of one ounce of platinum amounted to 3,310 manat ($1,950).
|Platinum ounce value change
|March 23
|-
|March 30
|-
|March 24
|-
|March 31
|3,257 manat ($1,920)
|March 25
|-
|April 1
|3,330 manat ($1,960)
|March 26
|-
|April 2
|3,273 manat ($1,930)
|March 27
|-
|April 3
|3,382 manat ($1,990)
|Average weekly rate
|Average weekly rate
|3,310 manat ($1,950)
During the week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went up by 115.38 manat ($67.8), or 4.7%, and the average price of one troy ounce of palladium amounted to 2,499 manat ($1,470).
|Palladium ounce value change
|March 23
|-
|March 30
|-
|March 24
|-
|March 31
|2,442 manat ($1,440)
|March 25
|-
|April 1
|2,516 manat ($1,480)
|March 26
|-
|April 2
|2,479 manat ($1,460)
|March 27
|-
|April 3
|2,557 manat ($1,500)
|Average weekly rate
|Average weekly rate
|2,499 manat ($1,470)
March 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 were non-working days due to the Novruz and Ramadan holidays. Consequently, the information pertaining to those dates remains undisclosed.
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