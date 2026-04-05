Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The price of one troy ounce of gold (31.1034768 grams) in Azerbaijan grew by 189.49 manat ($111.46), or 2.4%, over the week , Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). The weighted average price of one troy ounce of gold amounted to 7,901 manat ($4,650).

Gold ounce value change March 23 - March 30 - March 24 - March 31 7,761 manat ($4,570) March 25 - April 1 7,950 manat ($4,680) March 26 - April 2 7,945 manat ($4,670) March 27 - April 3 7,950 manat ($4,680) Average weekly rate Average weekly rate 7,901 manat ($4,650)

This week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.34 manat ($0.79), or 1.1%, and the average price of one troy ounce of silver was 123.8 manat ($72.8).

Silver ounce value change March 23 - March 30 - March 24 - March 31 122.78 manat ($72) March 25 - April 1 126 manat ($74) March 26 - April 2 122.4 manat ($72) March 27 - April 3 124 manat ($72.9) Average weekly rate Average weekly rate 123.8 manat ($72.8)

The price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan elevated by 125 manat ($73.5), or 3.8%, and the average price of one ounce of platinum amounted to 3,310 manat ($1,950).

Platinum ounce value change March 23 - March 30 - March 24 - March 31 3,257 manat ($1,920) March 25 - April 1 3,330 manat ($1,960) March 26 - April 2 3,273 manat ($1,930) March 27 - April 3 3,382 manat ($1,990) Average weekly rate Average weekly rate 3,310 manat ($1,950)

During the week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went up by 115.38 manat ($67.8), or 4.7%, and the average price of one troy ounce of palladium amounted to 2,499 manat ($1,470).

Palladium ounce value change March 23 - March 30 - March 24 - March 31 2,442 manat ($1,440) March 25 - April 1 2,516 manat ($1,480) March 26 - April 2 2,479 manat ($1,460) March 27 - April 3 2,557 manat ($1,500) Average weekly rate Average weekly rate 2,499 manat ($1,470)

March 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 were non-working days due to the Novruz and Ramadan holidays. Consequently, the information pertaining to those dates remains undisclosed.