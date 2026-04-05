Bengal Slipping Out Of Constitutional Control, Not Safe Under Mamata: Dharmendra Pradhan

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 5 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday alleged that West Bengal is gradually moving out of constitutional control and claimed that the state is no longer safe under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, citing the Malda incident as an example.

The remarks come amid intensifying political exchanges between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, scheduled for April 23 and 29.

BJP leaders have been maintaining that people in the state are "fed up" with what they describe as the Trinamool Congress government's misrule and are seeking a change, adding that there is growing support for the party across Bengal.

After arriving in Jhargram, Pradhan reiterated his party's confidence, stating that the current political climate indicates the formation of a "double-engine" government in the state.

Speaking to the media, Pradhan said, "Bengal is gradually slipping out of constitutional control. Chief Minister Mamata, who currently bears the responsibility of governance, no longer possesses any agenda to deliver good governance to the people. This style of governance, which relies on instilling fear and terror across various sections of society and intimidating the public, is contrary to the Constitution."

The Union Minister referred to a recent incident in the Malda district where judicial officers deputed for work relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were allegedly gheraoed and attacked by a mob, and called it an "example" of deteriorating law and order.

"The Malda incident is an example of this. The situation escalated to a point that the Supreme Court had to give a statement, and the Army was deployed. This is not something that happens in a state with proper law and order. Bengal is not safe under Mamata Banerjee," he said.

Pradhan further said that over the past decade, the BJP has grown into a significant political force in West Bengal, highlighting its performance in previous elections.

"The BJP has won several Lok Sabha seats in the state. It had also emerged as the principal opposition party in the last Assembly term. This time, the people of Bengal have firmly resolved to establish a double-engine government in the state," he said.

Touching upon the National Education Policy 2020, the Union Education Minister also addressed criticism of the policy, asserting that opposition to it is misplaced.

"The NEP 2020 explicitly states that in the foundational years of schooling, education will be imparted in the mother tongue. In Bengal, this will be in Bengali; in Tamil Nadu, it will be in Tamil. Those speaking out against the NEP are attempting to sow fear and confusion within society for political ends, but they will not succeed," he added.