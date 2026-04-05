Bitcoin Bearish Sentiment Peaks In 5 Weeks, Santiment Reports

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's social mood has cooled in recent days, with bearish sentiment reaching levels not seen since late February, according to data from Santiment. The crypto analytics firm noted that fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) has crept back into Bitcoin discussions across X, Reddit, and other platforms, a shift it describes as a potential precursor to a rebound rather than a sustained selloff.

Santiment's analysis is drawn from a broad sample of crypto-focused accounts, tracking the ratio of bullish to bearish Bitcoin comments. On Saturday, the metric stood at 0.81 - the lowest reading since February 28 - implying roughly five bears for every four bulls in the social chatter. The firm highlighted a familiar paradox: while the crowd's sentiment can influence near-term moves, markets often move in the opposite direction of the crowd's expectations.“A high level of FUD like this is a good sign that things can turn positive sooner rather than later,” Santiment wrote in a Saturday update.

Bearish sentiment on Bitcoin, as measured by the bullish/bearish comment ratio, sits at 0.81 (lowest since February 28), suggesting a crowded mood of skepticism. Historical patterns indicate that pronounced FUD can coincide with eventual upside, reflecting a contrarian market dynamic. Bitcoin trades around $67,100, with about a 5.5% decline over the last 30 days, highlighting a cautious near-term setup. The CLARITY Act, a much-watched piece of U.S. crypto legislation, remains a potential catalyst; industry voices say movement toward a Senate markup is approaching. Market sentiment remains in“Extreme Fear” territory according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, signaling ongoing caution among investors.

Key takeawaysSentiment dynamics and contrarian signals

The latest snapshot from Santiment shows a still-fragile mood among Bitcoin observers. The 0.81 ratio translates into a commentary environment where bearish views outnumber bullish ones, even as the price action continues to define a narrow trading range. Santiment highlighted a simple, yet powerful, investor heuristic: when sentiment shifts sharply to the downside, opportunistic players may prepare for a rebound as sellers exhaust themselves and buyers reenter the market.

For Bitcoin holders and traders, such contrarian signals are not new. They reflect a broader reality: sentiment indicators are best read alongside price action and macro catalysts. In recent weeks, the attention has shifted to regulatory developments and the resilience of the broader crypto market as a potential antidote to a purely momentum-driven selloff.

Price frame, FUD, and regulatory tailwinds

Bitcoin's price sits near $67,100 at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap, down about 5.5% over the past 30 days. The move fits a pattern of consolidation after a period of volatility, with traders weighing both micro-market dynamics and macro regulatory signal. The current mood of“Extreme Fear,” as captured by the Crypto Fear & Greed Index with a score of 12, underscores pervasive caution even as on-chain metrics and exchange flows show mixed signals.

Beyond price action, the crypto policy landscape looms large for traders and builders. Santiment pointed to the US CLARITY Act as a potential“what-if” catalyst holding back Bitcoin's price, noting that the industry is closely watching for legislative progress. The measure seeks to clarify regulatory expectations around digital assets, and a favorable outcome could soften some of the near-term uncertainty that has weighed on investor sentiment.

Industry commentary has echoed that sentiment. Coinbase 's chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, has said the CLARITY Act is“moving toward” a markup hearing in the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, with the potential to advance to a floor vote if senators resolve outstanding debates over stablecoin yields and scheduling. Such legislative steps could tilt the risk-reward calculus for institutions and large holders, potentially contributing to a more constructive price environment if clarity reduces regulatory ambiguity.

As investors parse these developments, it's important to distinguish what is known from what remains uncertain. The CLARITY Act's trajectory-whether it moves quickly through committee processes or encounters delays-will shape how market participants price in regulatory risk. At the same time, Bitcoin's price reaction will depend on a combination of sentiment shifts, technicals, and the pace of any regulatory milestones.

Regulatory watch and market posture

While price remains subdued relative to the latest surges in the sector, the market's attention to regulatory clarity continues to shape trading strategies. The ongoing dialogue around the CLARITY Act highlights a central tension for Bitcoin and larger crypto markets: the potential to unlock clearer operating guidelines versus the risk of a protracted, contentious legislative process that sustains volatility.

Analysts and traders are also keeping an eye on broader risk dynamics as the year unfolds. The market's current posture-modest pricing, cautious positioning, and a willingness to wait for policy clarity-reflects a sector that is not immune to macro shocks but is increasingly sensitive to policy signals that could either normalize or disrupt institutional participation.

For readers seeking practical implications, the trend suggests two likely focal points: first, any concrete progress on the CLARITY Act's markup and floor-vote timeline could lift sentiment and support risk-on activity; second, social sentiment shifts from Extreme Fear toward more constructive levels would likely precede price strength, provided macro conditions remain favorable.

As the regulatory conversation continues to evolve, market participants should monitor not only legislative milestones but also accompanying shifts in social sentiment and price action. Each piece of new information could tilt risk-reward preferences, influencing how portfolios are balanced in the months ahead.

What remains uncertain is the exact pace of regulatory progress and how quickly sentiment pivots in response. Investors should stay alert to updates from policymakers, corporate counsel briefings, and the evolving discourse on stablecoins and yields, all of which could help determine whether Bitcoin breaks from its current mood and resumes a more constructive ride higher.

Readers should watch for upcoming committee hearings and any concrete dates related to markup activity, as well as fresh sentiment readings that might reveal early signs of capitulation or renewed optimism. These developments will likely shape trading behavior and risk strategies as the market inches toward a potentially pivotal moment for the sector.

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