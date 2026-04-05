Google Celebrates Easter 2026 With Doodle Of Colorful Eggs, Bunny - Symbolizing New Life, Resurrection Of Jesus Christ

MENAFN - Live Mint) Google released a doodle on Sunday, 5 April, celebrating the auspicious Christian festival. Celebrated all-round the globe, this festival commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion. On the eve of the festival, Easter vigil mass is observed where worshippers gather in large numbers at Cathedrals and churches to mark the values of hope, renewal and the triumph of life over death.

The caption to the post states,“Happy Easter! This Doodle highlights the centuries-old tradition of families dyeing Easter eggs in pastel colorways.”

This doodle shows colorful eggs which are symbolic of new life and the resurrection in Christian tradition. Exchanged as gifts and treats during Eastertide, these pastel dyed eggs represent the hollow tomb of Christ and the beginning of new life.

The celebrations of this day bring together friends, family and tradition. Celebrated with pomp and vigour across the world, Easter falls after the observance of Holy Week. Palm Sunday on 29 March marked the beginning of this festive week, which was followed by Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, commemorating the crucifixion and death of Jesus. The events of this week finally lead up to Easter festivities which falls on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon.

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To mark this spiritual and cultural celebration, devotees either participate in sunrise services or late-night vigils, exchange Paschal greetings, flower the cross, women wear Easter bonnets, families come together for meals and festive traditions such as Easter egg hunts, symbolising new life and rebirth.

Easter lily, a symbol of the resurrection, forms an important part of decoration around the church on this day.

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The date of Easter festival is not fixed like Christmas. It changes every year and is determined by the lunar calendar. Easter typically falls between late March and April and is observed on the first Sunday after the full moon following the spring equinox.

Pope marks first Easter

Pope Leo XIV will mark first Easter Sunday as pontiff today. The leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, who has emerged as a leading voice against the Middle East war, will hold mass in St Peter's Square from 8:30 AM GMT (2:00 PM IST) in front of thousands of faithful, AFP reported. The US-born pope will then pronounce a traditional blessing at 10:00 AM GMT (3:30 PM IST).

While addressing an Easter Vigil on Saturday, the pontiff called for "a new world of peace and unity" as he condemned the divisions created by "war, injustice and the isolation of peoples and nations".