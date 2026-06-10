Share Of Non-Oil Sector In Azerbaijan's Economy Reaches 71.5 Percent Minister

According to him, this means that the share of the oil and gas sector accounts for less than 30 percent. The policies implemented over the past 20 years have led to a positive transformation in the structure of the economy.

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