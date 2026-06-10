Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Share Of Non-Oil Sector In Azerbaijan's Economy Reaches 71.5 Percent Minister

Share Of Non-Oil Sector In Azerbaijan's Economy Reaches 71.5 Percent Minister


2026-06-10 05:37:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. If we look at the structure of the gross domestic product, we can see that more than 71 percent of the country's economy-specifically 71.5 percent-belongs to the non-oil sector, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in an exclusive interview with AZERTAC and İTV.

According to him, this means that the share of the oil and gas sector accounts for less than 30 percent. The policies implemented over the past 20 years have led to a positive transformation in the structure of the economy.

--

MENAFN10062026000187011040ID1111241480



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search