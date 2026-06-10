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U.S. Military Launches New Strikes On Iran

U.S. Military Launches New Strikes On Iran


2026-06-10 06:35:28
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced the launch of new strikes on Iranian territory.

In a statement published on CENTCOM's official page on the social network X, it was noted that, on the orders of the Commander-in-Chief, the command's forces have begun carrying out additional strikes on a number of targets in Iran as part of self-defense.

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