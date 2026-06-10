Indian-Origin Man Arrested In US For Nearly $100 Million Bank Fraud
Details from US Attorney's Office
In a post on X, the official account of Bill Essayli, First Assistant US Attorney for the Central District of California, shared, "Mahender Makhijani, 44, a lawful permanent resident from India living in Corona del Mar, was arrested this morning on a federal criminal complaint charging him with defrauding a bank out of nearly $100 million. Makhijani controlled Cantor Group V LLC, a Newport Beach-based company that had a lending agreement requiring it to pledge only first-lien real estate loans to the victim bank."
Alleged Methods and Potential Consequences
The US Attorney's Office further said the accused also provided misleading explanations through spreadsheets and phone calls to reinforce the false claims. If convicted, Makhijani faces up to 30 years in federal prison. He has been scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Santa Ana, California.
"Makhijani falsified title policies from September 2024 to April 2025 to make it appear Cantor held first-lien positions when other creditors were ahead. Makhijani and a subordinate forged documents in Adobe, altered metadata, and submitted the falsified records to the victim bank, while also providing misleading explanations during calls and in spreadsheets. If convicted, Makhijani faces a statutory maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison. He is expected to make his initial appearance this afternoon in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana, California. All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in court. Our nation's economy and welfare depend on a healthy banking system. When lenders are deceived, it has downstream effects on consumers and businesses," the post read. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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