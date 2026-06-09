2026 Global Alts New York Conference: Speakers, Agenda & Panels

MENAFN - ValueWalk) Global Alts New York 2026 returns to The Glasshouse on June 9 and 10, and the main stage reads like a who's-who of the people who actually move capital. Seth Klarman, Philippe Laffont and Jim Chanos headline a two-day run of fireside chats and panels, with chief investment officers from Carnegie Corporation, Bowdoin College, CPP Investments, La Caisse and British Columbia Investment Management sharing the allocator's side of the table. The event is co-hosted by iConnections and the Managed Funds Association (MFA), the same partnership behind the much larger Global Alts gathering held in Miami each January. New York is the tighter, allocator-dense East Coast edition: more than a thousand attendees, nearly 80 main-stage speakers, and three days of one-on-one meetings wrapped around the content.

Table of Contents

2026 Global Alts New York Headliners The Allocator Panels: CIOs On The Record AI, Private Credit, Secondaries And Digital Assets 2026 Global Alts New York: Full Agenda Main Stage: Tuesday, June 9 Main Stage: Wednesday, June 10 Venue From The Hedge Fund Alpha Archives: This Year's Speakers Seth Klarman Philippe Laffont Jim Chanos Atreides Management Returning From 2025 Frequently Asked Questions When is the 2026 Global Alts New York conference? Where is Global Alts New York held? Who runs Global Alts New York? Who is speaking at Global Alts New York 2026? How is Global Alts New York different from Global Alts Miami? How much does it cost to attend Global Alts New York? How can I get Hedge Fund Alpha's coverage of the panels?

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Below is the speaker lineup, the panel highlights, the full June 9-10 agenda, and a set of links into the Hedge Fund Alpha archive for the managers presenting this year. For last year's edition, see our coverage of the 2025 Global Alts New York conference, where Cliff Asness and Third Point shared the bill.

2026 Global Alts New York Headliners

Three fireside chats anchor the program, and CNBC's Sara Eisen and Bloomberg's Natalia Kniazhevich draw the marquee assignments.

Seth Klarman, CEO and portfolio manager of The Baupost Group, opens the June 10 session in conversation with Sara Eisen. Klarman rarely does public events, so a 9:00 a.m. main-stage slot is the ticket worth setting an alarm for. Philippe Laffont, founder of Coatue Management, closes June 9 with Sara Eisen. Coatue's read on AI infrastructure and the largest technology names tends to set the tone for the crossover crowd. Jim Chanos, president and founder of Chanos & Company L.P., sits down with Natalia Kniazhevich on June 10. The fundamental short seller behind the Enron and Wirecard calls is a reliable source of contrarian framing.

Two more fireside chats are worth flagging. Chris Power, CEO of defense-tech manufacturer Hadrian, opens June 9 alongside Altimeter's Erik Kriessmann on advanced manufacturing and reindustrialization. And Alex Pall, co-founder of Mantis VC (and one half of The Chainsmokers), joins Human Ventures' Heather Hartnett on venture in the consumer and culture economy.

The Allocator Panels: CIOs On The Record

The reason Global Alts New York matters to managers is the allocator density. Several panels put endowment, pension and insurance CIOs on the record about how they are positioning for 2026.

E&F Strategies 2026 features Jon-Michael Consalvo (CIO, Carnegie Corporation of New York), Bruce MacDonald (CEO and CIO, VCU Investment Management Company) and Boris Raykin (CIO, Bowdoin College), moderated by David Weisburd of the How I Invest podcast. Global Macro: Regimes, Risk, and Portfolio Positioning brings Zachary Squire (Tekmerion Capital Management), Brian Friedman (Brevan Howard) and Mark Sullivan (Wellington Management) together with the MFA's Noah Theran. The Great Repricing puts Justin Reed (CIO, Brown Brothers Harriman), Max Miller (CPP Investments), Elizabeth Burton (Fortress Investment Group) and Mario Therrien (La Caisse, the rebranded CDPQ) on where institutional capital moves next. Private Markets Reset gathers Gregory Peters (Co-CIO, PGIM Credit), Kalina Berova (British Columbia Investment Management Corporation), Hitesh Kumar (Orchard Global) and Joseph Latini (MUFG Investor Services).

AI, Private Credit, Secondaries And Digital Assets

The thematic panels track exactly what allocators are underwriting right now.

AI Capital Stack: Where Investors Are Capturing Value features Brittany Kaiser (Alpha Compute Capital), Crawford Hawkins (Virgil), Vincent Au (ALPS Capital Management) and Matei Zatreanu (System2), with State Street's Jamie Stewart moderating. Au's firm, ALPS Capital, pitched at last year's New York event, where the topic was why volatility could return with a vengeance. Gated and Confused: Private Credit at an Inflection Point brings Tod Trabocco (StepStone), Terry Monis (ICG Advisors) and Jonathan Berger (Third Point) together with Capital Allocators host Ted Seides. The Liquidity Engine puts secondaries front and center with Taylor Robinson (Lexington Partners), Michael Forestner (Mercer), Dan Forman (Jefferson River Capital) and Alexis Ferrer (Sagard | BEX Capital). Institutional Digital Assets covers adoption with Anatoly Crachilov (Nickel Digital), Katrina Paglia (Pantera Capital) and Victor van Eijk (Maven 11 Capital). Hedge Funds Reset: The Return of Liquid Alpha features Shane Sandoval (Atreides Management), Pieter Fyfer (Arini) and Aaron Weitman (CastleKnight Management), with Albourne's John Calcaterra.

Macro and policy get their own slots too: The Global Energy Paradigm with Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone, The Almighty Dollar with the FT's Brendan Greeley and Jefferies' David Zervos, and The Florida Shift on why capital keeps moving south.

2026 Global Alts New York: Full Agenda

All sessions are at The Glasshouse unless noted. Times are Eastern. A full speaker-by-speaker schedule and roster is available as a downloadable spreadsheet.

9:15 a.m. Introductory Remarks. Ron Biscardi (iConnections), Bryan Corbett (MFA) 9:30 a.m. Opening Fireside: Chris Power (Hadrian) with Erik Kriessmann (Altimeter) 10:00 a.m. E&F Strategies 2026. Carnegie, VCU, Bowdoin 10:30 a.m. Global Macro: Regimes, Risk, and Portfolio Positioning. Tekmerion, Brevan Howard, Wellington 11:30 a.m. Global Power Shifts. MassMutual, Albourne, PAAMCO Prisma, Council on Foreign Relations 12:00 p.m. Private Markets Reset. PGIM Credit, BCI, Orchard Global, MUFG 1:30 p.m. AI Capital Stack. Alpha Compute, Virgil, ALPS Capital, System2, State Street 2:00 p.m. Fireside: Alex Pall (Mantis VC) with Heather Hartnett (Human Ventures) 2:30 p.m. The Great Repricing. Brown Brothers Harriman, CPP Investments, Fortress, La Caisse 3:30 p.m. The Global Energy Paradigm. Tall Trees, Hawke's Point, Westwood, Bloomberg Intelligence 4:00 p.m. Gated and Confused: Private Credit. StepStone, ICG, Third Point, Capital Allocators 4:30 p.m. Closing Fireside: Philippe Laffont (Coatue) with Sara Eisen (CNBC) 5:00 p.m. Cocktail Reception. Hudson VU at Ink48 Hotel

9:00 a.m. Opening Fireside: Seth Klarman (The Baupost Group) with Sara Eisen (CNBC) 9:30 a.m. Talent, Track Record, and Alpha. Valence8, Screendoor, Franklin Templeton, Clear Street 10:00 a.m. Family Offices, Venture, and the Next Generation of Capital Platforms. A16Z Perennial 10:30 a.m. The Florida Shift. City of Miami Beach, Florida Council of 100, Fortuna Investments 11:00 a.m. Emerging Sports: The AI Hedge. Connect Ventures, TMRW Sports 11:30 a.m. The Almighty Dollar. The Financial Times, Jefferies 12:00 p.m. Hedge Funds Reset: The Return of Liquid Alpha. Atreides, Arini, CastleKnight, Albourne 1:30 p.m. The Liquidity Engine: Secondaries. Lexington, Mercer, Jefferson River, Sagard | BEX 2:00 p.m. The IPO Window Reopens. Deutsche Bank, 1789Capital 2:30 p.m. Institutional Digital Assets. Nickel Digital, Pantera, Maven 11 3:30 p.m. Fireside: Jim Chanos (Chanos & Company) with Natalia Kniazhevich (Bloomberg) 4:00 p.m. Venture Capital 2026. Jefferies, Human Ventures, Rebalance, Acequia 5:00 p.m. Evening Reception. South Terrace

Main Stage: Tuesday, June 9Main Stage: Wednesday, June 10Venue

Global Alts New York 2026 runs at The Glasshouse in Manhattan, with main-stage content on Level 6, the show floor and meetings on Level 6, and invitation-only allocator events in the Level 5 VIP lounge. The June 9 cocktail reception moves to Hudson VU at the Ink48 Hotel, and June 10 closes on the South Terrace.

From The Hedge Fund Alpha Archives: This Year's Speakers

Before the doors open, here is our prior coverage of the managers and firms on this year's lineup.

Seth Klarman

The Baupost founder almost never speaks publicly. Start with our Seth Klarman resource page for the bio and the books, then read his 2025 interview on why AI will not displace value investing.

Philippe Laffont

Coatue's founder has been one of the loudest institutional voices on AI. See his take on the AI darlings and Coatue's argument to look past Mag 7 sentiment to the next winners.

Jim Chanos

The short seller's track record runs from Enron to Wirecard. Our Jim Chanos resource page collects the bio and the masterclass, and we covered his short ideas at the 2025 Sohn New York short-selling panel.

Atreides Management

Shane Sandoval represents Atreides on the liquid-alpha panel. The firm was founded by Gavin Baker, whose 3x AI inference pitch at 2025 Sohn Montreal is one of our most-read conference notes.

Returning From 2025

MFA's Bryan Corbett, back for the introductory remarks, moderated last year's headline fireside with Cliff Asness of AQR. For the origins of the franchise, see how iConnections and MFA built Global Alts.

Frequently Asked Questions When is the 2026 Global Alts New York conference?

Global Alts New York 2026 runs June 8-10, with the main-stage content program on Tuesday, June 9 and Wednesday, June 10. June 8 is arrivals and registration.

Where is Global Alts New York held?

The conference takes place at The Glasshouse in New York City. Evening receptions are at Hudson VU at the Ink48 Hotel and the South Terrace.

Who runs Global Alts New York?

It is co-hosted by iConnections, the capital-introduction platform, and the Managed Funds Association (MFA), the global trade body for the alternative asset management industry.

Who is speaking at Global Alts New York 2026?

Headliners include Seth Klarman (The Baupost Group), Philippe Laffont (Coatue Management) and Jim Chanos (Chanos & Company), plus allocator CIOs from Carnegie Corporation, Bowdoin College, CPP Investments, La Caisse, British Columbia Investment Management and MassMutual. Nearly 80 speakers appear across the two main-stage days.

How is Global Alts New York different from Global Alts Miami?

Both are iConnections and MFA events. Miami, held each January, is the flagship, with thousands of attendees across every alternative asset class. New York is the smaller June edition, weighted toward East Coast allocators and one-on-one meetings.

How much does it cost to attend Global Alts New York?

Attendance runs through iConnections membership, and the firm does not publish a public rate card. Qualified institutional allocators can attend at no cost if they commit to a set number of onsite one-on-one meetings. For fund managers it is a paid event, with fees tiered by assets under management. Third-party attendee accounts have put manager passes in the low tens of thousands of dollars, with one emerging-manager review citing roughly $25,000 for two seats. Managers should contact iConnections directly for current pricing.

How can I get Hedge Fund Alpha's coverage of the panels?

Hedge Fund Alpha covers the main-stage sessions and pitches. See our 2025 Global Alts New York coverage for the format, and our best investing conferences of 2026 guide for the wider calendar, including the 2026 Sohn New York conference.