Gulmarg Gondola Malfunction: 5-Member Panel To Probe Incident

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a five-member committee to investigate the technical malfunction that disrupted the Gulmarg Gondola service on May 25, leaving more than 300 tourists stranded mid-air.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the inquiry panel will be headed by Managing Director of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Mahmood Shah.

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The committee has been directed to submit its findings within 10 days.

The panel has been tasked with examining the sequence of events that led to the disruption and carrying out a detailed technical assessment of the Gondola system.

It will also review maintenance records, inspection procedures and safety protocols to determine whether all prescribed operational guidelines were followed.

According to the order, the committee will identify any operational lapses, negligence or procedural violations on the part of individuals or agencies responsible for operating and maintaining the cable car service.

The panel will assess whether any shortcomings in oversight or implementation contributed to the incident.

Besides investigating the cause of the malfunction, the committee has been asked to recommend immediate corrective measures for the safe restoration of services.

It will also suggest long-term technical, administrative and safety measures aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

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The Gulmarg Gondola service was disrupted on May 25 following a technical fault, leaving more than 300 tourists and local guides stranded in cable cars.

All those affected were safely evacuated during a joint rescue operation carried out by the Army, Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

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The incident had prompted concerns over safety and operational preparedness at one of Kashmir's most visited tourist attractions.