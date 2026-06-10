People Have Understood Importance Of Political Stability: PM

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)As he became India's longest continuously serving elected prime minister, Narendra Modi on Wednesday said people of the country have now understood the importance of political stability and the decisiveness of a stable government.

Modi also said the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' does not belong to a person or party, but has become the resolve of every person in the country.

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“For me, people represent God,” he said at an NDA conclave here.

“People of the country have understood the importance of political stability at the national level. It is their maturity that they gave me an opportunity to serve them for such a long time,” Modi said.

“Many decades before 2014 were full of instability and upheavals but people are now witnessing the work of a stable government and are admiring its decisiveness,” he added.

Modi also said a big success of 12 years of NDA rule was that it freed the country from the Congress'“vicious trap”.

“When the NDA won in 2014, I had said today there is a dawn of a new hope for the common person. After Congress' betrayal, people showed confidence in us. As an NDA family, we have strengthened the confidence that people have on us,” Modi said.

Congratulatory messages from world leaders, standing ovation at an Union Cabinet meeting and 'pooja-aarti' by BJP leaders across the country marked Modi's longest continuous run as an elected prime minister on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Modi crossed the record of Jawaharlal Nehru's 4,398 days in power as an elected prime minister following the 1952 general elections.

Nehru's stint from 1947 to 1952 was as head of an interim government as elections were not held till 1952.

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PM Thanks Prez, NDA Leaders

Modi thanked President Droupadi Murmu and NDA chief ministers and leaders for their warm wishes on becoming the longest-serving democratically elected PM and said whatever has been achieved over the years is the result of the collective efforts and aspirations of the people of India.

In separate messages, Modi also said the NDA's journey has been defined by a shared resolve to further national interest and regional aspirations and this spirit has strengthened the country's democracy, deepened cooperative federalism and accelerated development.

He also appreciated Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for their congratulatory messages.

“Rashtrapati Ji, I am grateful to you for your warm wishes and kind words. Whatever has been achieved over the years is the result of the collective efforts and aspirations of the people of India,” Modi said.

The prime minister said the affection and blessings of 140 crore Indians are his greatest strength and inspiration and he was particularly glad that the President mentioned PM-JANMAN and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan in her congratulatory message.

“Our government remains committed to ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of society in the true spirit of Antyodaya,” he said.

Thanking the chief ministers and leaders of the NDA for their wishes, Modi said the NDA's journey has been defined by a shared resolve to further national interest and regional aspirations.

“This spirit has strengthened our democracy, deepened cooperative federalism and accelerated development. Over the last 12 years, the NDA has provided a stable government that has furthered progress across sectors. We will continue working together with renewed vigour in service of the nation and the vision of Viksit Bharat,” he said in a post on 'X'.

The post also carried a picture of NDA leaders, who attended the conclave of the ruling alliance on Wednesday at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Thanking Vice President Radhakrishnan, the prime minister said the trust and blessings of the people of India inspire him to work harder in service of the nation.

“All my efforts will continue to be guided by the aim of building a Viksit Bharat that is prosperous and proud of our civilisational heritage. No stone will be left unturned in fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of our fellow Indians,” he said.

Thanking Birla, Modi said this historic milestone in Indian democracy is the superb outcome of the boundless blessings and affection of the people.

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“We all together will continue to advance with even greater resolve the pledge to build a developed, self-reliant, and prosperous India,” he said.