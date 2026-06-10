Little-Known Chinese Media Stock Rockets Over 450%, On Track To Clock Best Day Ever- Here's What We Know



Total revenue climbed 65% year-over-year to $68.9 million for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2025.

The digital entertainment segment generated $66.6 million in revenue, accounting for the vast majority of the company's business. Operating income more than doubled to $6.58 million from $2.72 million a year earlier.

Shares of Chinese media company Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (CPOP) surged more than 450% on Wednesday during afternoon trade, on track to record its best day ever, if gains hold. The rally appeared to follow the company's release of unaudited results for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2025, which showed strong revenue growth, improved operating performance and continued expansion of its digital entertainment business.

CPOP Revenue Growth Accelerates

Pop Culture Group said net revenue for the six-month period reached $68.9 million, up 65% from $41.8 million in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The company said the results reflected significant growth across its core operations, driven by strong revenue expansion, higher gross profit and ongoing efforts to optimize its cost structure.

The results also marked a substantial increase in the company's overall business scale compared with the same period in 2024.

Digital Entertainment Segment Leads Expansion

Pop Culture Group's digital entertainment business continued to drive growth during the period, said the company. Revenue from the segment rose to $66.57 million for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $37.18 million in the year-ago period, representing a 79% increase.

Gross profit from the segment reached $1.85 million, up 8% year-over-year.

Pop Culture Group also reported a significant improvement in operating performance. Operating income climbed to $6.58 million during the six-month period, compared with $2.72 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

CPOP Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CPOP stock was 'extremely bullish,' unchanged in the last 24 hours, while message volume was 'extremely high.'

In the past seven days, message volume around the stock has surged a whopping 35,200%, while its retail watcher base jumped 4% in the same period.

The CPOP stock has gained over 250% in the past 12 months.

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