3 Indians Missing After US Strikes Tanker Off Oman

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Three Indian crew members are missing and 21 others have been rescued after a U.S. military strike on a commercial tanker off the coast of Oman, prompting India to lodge a strong protest with Washington.

The Palau-flagged chemical and oil products tanker Settebello, carrying 24 Indian sailors, came under attack while transiting the Gulf of Oman late Tuesday.

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The U.S. military said its forces had“disabled” the vessel after it allegedly failed to comply with instructions from American forces enforcing a blockade on Iran-related shipping.

According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), a U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship's engine room, triggering a fire and forcing the crew to abandon the vessel.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an engine-room fire aboard a tanker around 20 nautical miles northeast of Sohar in northern Oman. Maritime security firms said the incident was likely linked to ongoing U.S. operations in the Gulf.

The vessel's 21 rescued crew members were recovered in a search-and-rescue operation coordinated by Omani authorities, while efforts continued to locate the three missing sailors.

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Following the incident, India summoned U.S. Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and conveyed its strong protest over the attack, sources said.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and three Indians are reportedly missing,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The ministry said the Indian Embassy in Oman was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities in the ongoing search operation.

New Delhi also voiced broader concerns over maritime security in the region.

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“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in West Asia must end, and free and unimpeded navigation through international waterways should be restored at the earliest,” the MEA said.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions in the Gulf following the U.S.-led blockade of Iranian ports and shipping routes, raising fresh concerns over the safety of commercial vessels operating in one of the world's most critical energy corridors.