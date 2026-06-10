Govt Orders Monthly Inspection Of Hostels Across J&K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted district-level inspection committees across the Union Territory to ensure regular monitoring of facilities and living conditions in hostels functioning under various departments.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), a five-member committee has been formed in each of the 20 districts, headed by the respective Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC).

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The committees have been tasked with conducting monthly inspections of all hostels within their jurisdictions and submitting detailed reports to the concerned deputy commissioners.

The inspection panels will assess the quality and safety of food served to hostel inmates, hygiene and sanitation standards, drinking water facilities, waste disposal systems and overall living conditions.

They will also examine the condition of hostel infrastructure, including accommodation facilities, toilets, bathrooms, electricity supply, ventilation and safety arrangements.

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Besides physical inspections, the committees have been directed to scrutinise maintenance of records, accounts, expenditure and procurement processes to ensure proper utilisation of funds and compliance with financial rules and procedures.

The move aims to strengthen oversight and improve accountability in the management of hostels across the Union Territory.

According to the order issued by Commissioner-Secretary, General Administration Department, M. Raju, the committees will recommend remedial measures for improving hostel administration, safety, welfare and living conditions of inmates.

The inspection teams will submit comprehensive monthly reports to the deputy commissioners concerned, who will review the findings and forward recommendations to the relevant administrative departments for necessary action.

Officials said the initiative is intended to ensure better standards of care, safety and infrastructure for hostel residents across Jammu and Kashmir.

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