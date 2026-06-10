CM Seeks Rail Boost During Srinagar Airport Shutdown

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi and sought enhanced rail connectivity for Jammu and Kashmir, including a stoppage for the Vande Bharat Express at Anantnag and additional train services during the scheduled closure of Srinagar International Airport later this year.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister appreciated the quality of service, passenger comfort and punctuality of the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, describing it as a major step in improving connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country.

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Seeks Anantnag Halt

Highlighting growing public demand for improved rail accessibility, Omar urged the Railway Ministry to consider providing a halt for the Vande Bharat Express at Anantnag to facilitate travel for residents of South Kashmir and adjoining areas.

He said the additional stop would improve access to the rail network for a large population and further strengthen regional connectivity.

Calls for More Trains During Airport Closure

The Chief Minister also drew the Railway Minister's attention to the scheduled closure of Srinagar International Airport from October 1 to October 15 for runway maintenance and resurfacing works.

He said the closure coincides with a peak tourist season in Kashmir and could affect the movement of tourists, pilgrims and local residents.

In view of the expected disruption to air travel, Omar urged the Railway Ministry to augment rail services to the Valley, particularly by increasing the frequency of Vande Bharat trains during the airport shutdown and related flight restrictions.

He said enhanced railway services would provide a reliable alternative for passengers and help sustain tourism and economic activity during the period.

Alternative Travel Option

The Chief Minister noted that additional train services would benefit tourists visiting Kashmir during the festive season, including the Durga Puja holidays, besides catering to the travel needs of residents and pilgrims.

The meeting comes months after the launch of the Vande Bharat Express service between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar on April 30, which established the first direct rail link between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley.

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The service was flagged off by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other dignitaries.