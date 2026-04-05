WB Polls: CPI(M) Slams TMC's 'Anarchy', BJP's 'Divisive' Politics

CPI(M) Positions as Alternative to TMC, BJP

Positioning Communist Party of India (Marxist) as an alternative to the two major political parties in West Bengal, CPI(M) leader Biman Bose accused the TMC of "anarchy" and the BJP of creating divisions among people as political tensions heighten ahead of the elections. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Bose said, "We are against the TMC because it spreads anarchy, and we are against the BJP because they work to create divisions among the common people."

Emphasising the Left Front's focus on the development of the common man, he added, "We discuss this with people, and we want their cooperation. We will try to save Bengal by taking the common man along". The Left Front has been campaigning in the state with the "Bangla Bachao" slogan as its main pledge and released its candidates' list earlier for the 294 constituencies polls.

Election Flashpoints and Schedule

West Bengal Assembly will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. A primary flashpoint in this election is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has led to the deletion of over 60 lakh names, triggering widespread protests, legal battles, and allegations from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), while the BJP frames it as necessary.

2021 Election Recap

In the 2021 Assembly elections in the state held in eight phases, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.

Parties Gear Up for 2026 Polls

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier released its fifth list of candidates for the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) also released its list of star campaigners for Phase I of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, featuring top party leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and AITC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)