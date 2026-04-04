Krushna Abhishek Wishes Sister Arti Singh On Her 41St Birthday With Childhood Throwbacks

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Star comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek, on Sunday morning, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he wished his sister Arti Singh on her 41st birthday.

He wrote,“Wish u a very happy birthday @artisingh5 be the way u are“annoying“irritating““stupid““getting on to nerves some times“ actually most of the times we all love u the most be happy healthy and wealthy always enjoy cheers (sic)”

He shared a heartfelt and humorous note, accompanied by a series of unseen throwback pictures - a few from their childhood too.

The carousel post opens with an adorable childhood picture featuring a young Krushna and Arti smiling brightly.

Another throwback picture captures Krushna posing with Arti and other friends in a fun, candid moment.

More pictures from the recent times, add a personal touch to the tribute.

One heartwarming click shows Arti holding Krushna's child in her arms, while another captures a playful piggyback moment between the two siblings.

A notable picture also features them on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Krushna, who is currently seen entertaining audiences on show Celebrity Laughter Chefs, continues to remain a prominent face in television. He has also been a part of many Bhojpuri movies.

Aarti, on the other hand, gained recognition with shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Waaris.

The actress tied the knot a few years ago with businessman Deepak Chauhan.

For the uninitiated, the siblings, are also the niece and nephew of Bollywood superstar Govinda.

They have often spoken about their family legacy with Govinda even previously praising both Krushna and Arti for carving their own identities in the industry.

–IANS

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