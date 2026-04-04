Over 3.2 Lakh Reservation Certificates Issued In J&K In 2 Yrs

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued over 3.21 lakh reservation and social category certificates across the Union Territory over the past two years, while more than one lakh applications were rejected and over 9,000 cases remain pending, according to official data tabled in the Assembly.

The information was provided in response to a starred question raised by MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, seeking district-wise details of certificate issuance.

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As per the official reply, certificates for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST-1 and ST-2), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Residents of Backward Areas (RBA), and Actual Line of Control/International Border (ALC/IB) are being issued under the provisions of the J&K Reservation Act, 2004.

The data shows that Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates accounted for the highest share at 1,05,908, followed by OBC (97,179), SC (65,700), RBA (61,155), EWS (32,165), and ALC/IB (5,025).

A division-wise breakdown indicates a sharp disparity, with the Jammu division accounting for 2,86,061 certificates, compared to 35,104 in Kashmir division.

In the Jammu division, districts such as Rajouri and Poonch recorded particularly high issuance of ST certificates, while Jammu, Kathua, and Udhampur also reported substantial figures across categories.

In the Kashmir division, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag, and Kupwara saw relatively higher issuance, especially under ST, OBC and RBA categories.

The data also reveals that 1,01,436 applications were rejected across the Union Territory, including 79,768 in Jammu division and 21,728 in Kashmir division. Additionally, 9,346 applications remain pending, with 7,859 in Jammu and 1,487 in Kashmir.

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Among districts, Poonch (28,989), Udhampur (22,377), and Kathua (13,206) recorded the highest number of rejections in Jammu division, while Baramulla (6,327), Anantnag (4,668), and Budgam (3,743) topped the list in Kashmir division.

Officials attributed rejections primarily to incomplete documentation, ineligibility, and verification-related issues, adding that steps are being taken to streamline the process and reduce pendency.

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The government said the issuance of certificates is being carried out in accordance with legal provisions to ensure transparency and equitable distribution of reservation benefits across Jammu and Kashmir.