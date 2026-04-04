Sonakshi Sinha Gives A Peek Into Husband Zaheer Iqbal's 'Choicest' Music Taste

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha gave a lighthearted glimpse into her personal life as she introduced her husband Zaheer Iqbal's distinctive taste in music on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories section, Sonakshi re-shared some fun moments featuring her husband, captioning it,“Ladies and gents. My husband. And his choicest choice in music.”

Adding a nostalgic touch to the clip, the song playing in the background was“Aaj Ki Shaam Pyar” from the film Tiranga, leaving many amused at the classic selection.

Tirangaa is a 1993 action drama film starring Raaj Kumar, Nana Patekar, Varsha Usgaonkar, Harish Kumar and Mamta Kulkarni. The film was a blockbuster.

The film follows Brigadier Suryadev Singh and Police Inspector Shivajirao Waghle are appointed to bring down Pralayanth, a terrorist who murdered officer Rudrapratap Chauhan and plans to evade India.

Sinha began dating Zaheer in 2017. They starred together in the film Double XL in 2022. She married him in June 2024 in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act.

On the acting front, Sonakshi was last seen in Jatadhara,a horror action comedy film written and directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

It stars Sudheer Babu as Shiva, alongside Sonakshi Sinha in her Telugu debut as the antagonist Dhanapisachini, and Divya Khosla Kumar as Sitara.

The film draws inspiration from myths and conspiracy theories surrounding the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala, particularly the mystery of its sealed vaults. It explores themes of greed, sacrifice, and spiritual awakening through a fictional narrative set against the backdrop of ancient rituals and divine forces.

On OTT, she was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement, the series explores the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.