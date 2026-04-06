Rwanda Rebukes Bybit's P2P Franc-To-Crypto Trading

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Rwanda's central bank has doubled down on its crypto stance, warning that payments and trading using the local currency remain illegal even as Bybit rolls out support for the Rwandan franc on its peer-to-peer (P2P) platform. The National Bank of Rwanda (NBR) said crypto-assets are not authorized for FRW payments, FRW conversions, or FRW-based P2P trading, flagging“serious financial risks and no recourse in case of loss.”

The warning followed Bybit 's Friday post announcing that the Rwandan franc could be used to buy and sell crypto via its P2P service. In a separate note, the NBR underscored that FRW is the sole legal tender in the country and that NBR-licensed financial institutions are prohibited from converting FRW into crypto assets or vice versa. Critics say the move reflects Rwanda's broader policy of keeping monetary sovereignty tightly controlled while still pursuing digital-era infrastructure through non-cash instruments.

Bybit did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and the exchange's announcement appears to sit at odds with the central bank's reiterated position. The clash illustrates the tension between global crypto offerings and national regulators that have pressed to limit on- and off-ramp activity in local currencies.

Rwanda has been quietly advancing a digital-money agenda alongside its fiat framework. The country has an ongoing effort centered on a central bank digital currency (CBDC) known as the e-franc rwandais, which remains in a proof-of-concept stage with potential to move into a pilot phase. The e-franc is part of a broader push in parts of Africa to explore digital currencies while enforcing strict controls on the use of private crypto assets.

Rwanda is not alone in this approach. Across the continent, policymakers have sought to preserve monetary sovereignty and regulate crypto services more narrowly, a stance that has intensified as the sector grows. In Rwanda's case, authorities emphasize that while they are open to regulated innovation, crypto should not replace the FRW in everyday transactions.

NBR warning on FRW-based crypto activity: Crypto payments, FRW conversion, and FRW FRW-based P2P trading remain outside the legal framework, with officials flagging financial risk and lack of recourse. Bybit has enabled FRW for P2P crypto trading, but the central bank maintains that such activity is not authorized under current law. The e-franc rwandais is in a proof-of-concept stage and could progress to a pilot, signaling a measured move toward digital-state money. A draft law from the Capital Market Authority aims to regulate virtual asset service providers, with licensing and supervision, and specific prohibitions on mining, mixers, and FRW-pegged tokens. Chainalysis data place Rwanda low in Sub-Saharan crypto adoption for 2024–2025, highlighting a contrast with higher-adoption peers in the region and suggesting regulatory clarity will be pivotal for future growth.

Key takeawaysNBR's stance and the Bybit friction

The central bank's message was issued via its official communications channel, reaffirming that FRW remains the only legal tender and stressing that licensed institutions are barred from converting FRW into crypto assets or the reverse. This stance aligns with a cautious regulatory environment that has accompanied Rwanda's broader efforts to regulate and supervise crypto-related activities through licensing regimes rather than embracing open, unrestricted crypto use. The stated risk is not merely financial but also anchored in a lack of formal recourse for losses arising from crypto trades executed in FRW terms.

Bybit's involvement underscores a growing appetite among global exchanges to experiment with fiat-backed P2P rails in markets with strict crypto rules. The exchange's Friday post indicated that users could leverage FRW to engage in crypto trades on its platform, effectively creating a channel for on-and-off ramps that regulators have not approved. The net effect is a policy ambiguity that can complicate decision-making for local users and financial institutions alike.

Regulatory momentum: licensing, supervision, and the path forward

In March, Rwanda's Capital Market Authority released a draft framework aimed at regulating virtual asset service providers. The document frames a licensing and supervision scheme intended to foster“responsible innovation” while limiting potential risk to financial stability. The bill would prohibit crypto assets as legal tender, ban crypto mining, disallow mixing services, and bar tokens pegged to the FRW. It also outlines a pathway for crypto service providers to operate under a formal license, signaling a more formalized approach to crypto activity in the country.

These developments come as Rwanda seeks to balance digital modernization with prudent oversight. The CMA's draft suggests a future in which regulated entities can offer crypto-related services without eroding the authority of the FRW-based financial system. In practical terms, this means licensed exchanges and wallet providers could operate within a defined legal framework, while unregulated activity remains off-limits or subject to penalties.

Adoption landscape and regional context

Chainalysis data illustrate a nuanced picture of crypto adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa, placing Rwanda toward the lower end of the spectrum for 2024–2025. The analysis shows that residents in Rwanda captured only a fraction of the crypto value observed in higher-adoption countries such as Nigeria and South Africa. Policymakers in Rwanda have repeatedly cited financial sovereignty and consumer protection as reasons for tightening crypto access, even as the country explores digital central bank money and modern payment rails.

Observers note that Rwanda's cautious approach could shape how quickly crypto services gain traction in the country. A clearer licensing regime and defined boundaries between FRW and crypto usage could reduce regulatory risk for compliant providers, but the absence of a clear green light from the central bank can also dampen consumer and merchant enthusiasm for crypto as a payments instrument.

As Kigali advances its digital-money strategy, market participants will be watching for the CMA's final version of the virtual assets bill, any official guidance on P2P FRW activity, and how the e-franc PoC evolves toward a broader rollout. The balance between enabling innovation and maintaining monetary control will likely define Rwanda's crypto trajectory in the near term.

Readers should stay tuned for updates on regulatory progress, the evolution of the e-franc project, and any practical clarifications from the NBR and CMA that could affect the viability of FRW-linked crypto services in the country.

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