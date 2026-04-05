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Anadolu Celebrates 106th Anniversary

Anadolu Celebrates 106th Anniversary


2026-04-05 09:34:00
(MENAFN) The first-ever 1920 Running Race, held to mark Anadolu's 106th anniversary, kicked off on Sunday in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

The event was backed by sponsors including Gokturk Holding, Ankara's Kecioren Municipality, Trendyol, Kizilay Natural Mineral Water, Kizilay Sparkling Mineral Water, Mixmey, Nuh'un Ankara Makarnasi, and Acibadem Healthcare Group, while Yesilay participated as a social responsibility partner. The race commenced at 10 am local time (0700 GMT) in front of Anadolu's headquarters.

The ceremonial starting gun was fired by Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin alongside Anadolu CEO Serdar Karagoz. A total of 1,188 runners are competing in the 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) event.

The route takes participants around Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder and first president of the Republic of Türkiye, before returning to the starting line for the finish.

Coverage of the race is being streamed live on the national broadcaster TRT Spor Yildiz

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