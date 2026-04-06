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Trump Leaves Door Open for Ground Forces in Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that he does not view the use of ground forces in Iran as required at this moment, while making it clear he is not completely dismissing the possibility.
"I don't think it's necessary, but I don't rule anything out," he said in an interview, according to reports.
In separate remarks, Trump reiterated that the option of deploying troops remains open, particularly if Iran does not succeed in reaching an agreement with Washington, as stated by reports.
These comments align with the stance he has consistently expressed during his campaign.
Earlier, he indicated he did not "have the yips with respect to boots on the ground."
Officials later clarified that sending ground troops is not currently included in the administration’s strategy, while emphasizing that Trump "wisely keeps his options on the table," according to reports.
The US-Israeli military campaign targeting Iran, which began on Feb. 28, has reportedly resulted in at least 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran has launched drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting US military bases.
"I don't think it's necessary, but I don't rule anything out," he said in an interview, according to reports.
In separate remarks, Trump reiterated that the option of deploying troops remains open, particularly if Iran does not succeed in reaching an agreement with Washington, as stated by reports.
These comments align with the stance he has consistently expressed during his campaign.
Earlier, he indicated he did not "have the yips with respect to boots on the ground."
Officials later clarified that sending ground troops is not currently included in the administration’s strategy, while emphasizing that Trump "wisely keeps his options on the table," according to reports.
The US-Israeli military campaign targeting Iran, which began on Feb. 28, has reportedly resulted in at least 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran has launched drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting US military bases.
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