National Library Opens Book Exhibition In Honor Of Theater Scholar

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A book exhibition titled "Theater Scholar Ingilab Karimov – 95" has been presented to visitors of the Azerbaijan National Library, AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition marks the 95th anniversary of the birth of the prominent theater scholar, Doctor of Art Studies, ANAS Corresponding Member, and Professor Ingilab

The display highlights the scholar's research on the history of Azerbaijani theater, dramaturgy, and the creative work of prominent cultural figures. It also presents his scientific works, monographs, publications he reviewed and edited,as well as materials in both Azerbaijani and Russian documenting his life and academic career, along with periodical press coverage.

Ingilab Saleh oglu Karimov was born on April 4, 1931, in the city of Goychay. He received his secondary education there and graduated in 1953 from the Theater Studies Faculty of the Azerbaijan State Theater Institute (now the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts). Beginning in 1957, he worked at the Institute of Architecture and Art of the Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences. From 1985 until the end of his life, Ingilab Karimov headed the Department of Theater, Cinema, and Television at the institute.

In 1963, Karimov defended his candidate dissertation titled "The Youth Theater of Soviet Azerbaijan," and in 1988, he defended his doctoral dissertation in Moscow, "Problems of the Emergence, Formation, and Development of Azerbaijani Theater (Late 19th – Early 20th Centuries)," earning a Doctor of Art Studies degree.

In the same year, he was awarded the academic title of professor, and in 2001, he was elected a Corresponding Member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

One of the founders of national theater studies, Ingilab Karimov authored hundreds of academic articles and nearly 200 scholarly works, including 25 monographs and books such as "History and Stages of Development of Azerbaijani Professional Theater," "History of Azerbaijani Theater" (Volumes I and II), "Heydar Aliyev: On Art, Artists, and Mastery," "Abdulla Shaig and Theater – 80," "Aghadadash Gurbanov," "A. Hagverdiyev and Theater," and "Nariman Narimanov and Theater," among others.

Under Professor Ingilab Karimov's supervision, 15 scholars earned their PhD degrees. He also made a significant contribution to the training of highly qualified cultural professionals.

The distinguished scholar was also engaged in literary creativity. He authored a collection of short stories titled "How Could It Not Bleed," staged the tragedy "The Tragedy of Betrayal" at the Baku Municipal Theater, and translated 18 plays that were later performed on various theater stages.

Professor Ingilab Karimov's works and research have made a substantial contribution to the development of Azerbaijani theater and culture.