US Community Banks Fight OCC Approval Of Coinbase Trust Charter

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Coinbase 's bid to build a federally supervised custody and market infrastructure business took a significant step forward when the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) granted conditional approval for a national trust bank charter after a six-month review. The decision, however, drew swift pushback from banking groups and reform advocates who argue that the application reveals gaps in risk management, profitability planning, and resolution strategies and that expanding trust powers for crypto activities may exceed the OCC's statutory remit.

The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) argued that the OCC's move reflects a broader trend: nonbank entities seeking the benefits of a bank charter without meeting the full regulatory framework that governs traditional lenders. In a statement accompanying its critique, the ICBA warned that the approval could create new safety and soundness risks for consumers and the broader financial system.

Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund joined the chorus of concern, warning that the decision deviates from long-standing banking law and could expose the financial system to risks tied to crypto market volatility, fraud, and money laundering. The criticism comes as Coinbase 's bid to broaden its custody and market infrastructure footprint enters a federal regulatory arena that remains unsettled for many crypto activities.

On the day of the OCC's decision, Coinbase issued a public statement clarifying the scope and intent of the charter. The company emphasized that the charter would bring its custody and market infrastructure activities under federal oversight while reaffirming that it does not intend to hold customer deposits or engage in fractional reserve lending. In Coinbase's view, the path forward for crypto is“through the system - not around it.”

OCC grants conditional approval for Coinbase to pursue a national trust bank charter after a six-month review, signaling a potential federal framework for crypto custody and related services. Industry and reform groups counter that the application highlights regulatory gaps and could shift risk toward consumers and the financial system if not fully aligned with traditional banking standards. Separately, a broad debate over stablecoins and yield-bearing products intensifies scrutiny of how crypto yields fit within or outside existing banking rules, including concerns about potential asset leakage from banks. Policy discussions in Washington continue around the US Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, with progress claimed by some lawmakers but key sticking points, such as yield, delaying formal committee action.

Key takeawaysRegulatory pushback surrounds Coinbase bank-charter approval

The ICBA's public commentary underscores a central tension: whether a crypto-focused institution should receive a banking-style charter without the full complement of regulatory safeguards that apply to traditional banks. The ICBA's critique pointed to perceived deficiencies in risk controls, profitability modeling, and resolution planning, arguing that expanding trust powers for crypto activities should not occur without comprehensive oversight under existing banking laws.

The Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund echoed these concerns, warning that advancing a crypto charter could introduce vulnerabilities linked to market volatility and criminal risk. By framing the OCC decision as a departure from established banking norms, the group signaled that the regulatory community expects a tighter, more synchronized approach to crypto within the federal banking system.

Stablecoins and yield debate intensifies regulatory scrutiny

Policy momentum, investor implications, and what comes next

What to watch next: a clearer alignment on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act's key provisions, updates on whether yield-bearing products will be reconciled within traditional banking restrictions, and any further OCC or federal guidance that could define the contours of crypto custody and market infrastructure under a national bank charter.

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