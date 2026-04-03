IPL: Archer Vs Gill Rivalry In Focus As Gujarat Titans Face Rajasthan

GT vs RR: A Tale of Redemption and Momentum

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), the match-up between express pacer Jofra Archer and GT skipper Shubman Gill shapes up to be an interesting one.

GT, after a valiant showing in defeat against the Punjab Kings in their previous match, will be aiming to bounce back against the Rajasthan Royals at their home venue of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RR will be aiming to ride the momentum of a crushing win over five-time Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and fine performances from the opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and an explosive 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

The Archer-Gill Rivalry

So far in T20s, Jofra has faced off Gill for 19 deliveries, dismissing him thrice and conceding just 16 runs.

Player Form and Milestones

Archer's Recent Impact

In the previous game against CSK, Archer was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2/19 in four overs, including the scalp of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Gill Nears Landmark

In GT's campaign opener against PBKS, Gill scored a 27-ball 39, with six fours. Also, Gill stands 95 runs short of the 4,000 run mark in the IPL, scoring 3,905 runs in 119 matches and 116 innings at an average of 39.44 and a strike rate of 138.77, including four centuries and 26 fifties. His best score is 129.

Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Rajasthan Royals Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Shubham Dubey, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala. (ANI)

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