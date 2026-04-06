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Iran Announces New Security Plan for Persian Gulf, Excluding US, Israel
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy warned on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz will “never return to its former state, especially for the US and Israel,” as Tehran moves forward with a new security plan for the Persian Gulf aimed at excluding countries it considers hostile.
The IRGC Navy noted in a post on the social media platform X that it is in the final stages of operational preparations for what Iranian officials describe as “a new order for the Persian Gulf.”
The statement follows the approval in committee by Iran’s parliament of a draft law that would impose transit fees on ships passing through the Hormuz Strait. According to reports, the proposal calls for payments in Iran’s national currency, the rial, bans passage for the US and Israel, and restricts countries that participate in unilateral sanctions against Iran.
The draft law also outlines Iran’s sovereignty over the strait, the authority of its armed forces, maritime security measures, environmental safeguards, and legal cooperation with Oman.
Regional tensions have escalated since a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran on February 28, which has so far claimed more than 1,340 lives, including that of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The IRGC Navy noted in a post on the social media platform X that it is in the final stages of operational preparations for what Iranian officials describe as “a new order for the Persian Gulf.”
The statement follows the approval in committee by Iran’s parliament of a draft law that would impose transit fees on ships passing through the Hormuz Strait. According to reports, the proposal calls for payments in Iran’s national currency, the rial, bans passage for the US and Israel, and restricts countries that participate in unilateral sanctions against Iran.
The draft law also outlines Iran’s sovereignty over the strait, the authority of its armed forces, maritime security measures, environmental safeguards, and legal cooperation with Oman.
Regional tensions have escalated since a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran on February 28, which has so far claimed more than 1,340 lives, including that of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
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