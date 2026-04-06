CEC Launches 'Gen Z Vote' Song In Kerala, Youth Urged To Lead Electoral Participation

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, April 6 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar launched a Gen Z-themed voter awareness song in Malayalam in Kochi, aimed at encouraging young voters to take an active role in the electoral process.

The initiative uses a lively video format, where groups of youngsters convey the importance of voting through music and dance.

This voter awareness rap song features a diverse Gen Z group, comprising young men and women appearing as professionals and students, sending out a direct message:“This is your vote and our country needs your vote.”

Through energetic visuals and relatable expressions, the performers appeal to first-time and young voters to participate in elections in large numbers.

This song, part of the SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation), was presented during an interaction with students, first-time voters, and voter pledge sessions in Kochi on Sunday, said a local media report.

In one segment, a youngster raises a common concern, asking,“What can happen with my single vote?” The question reflects a widespread perception among youth, often leading to hesitation or indifference towards voting.

Addressing this, the group generating awareness responds by underlining the power of an individual vote, stating that even a single vote can influence the final outcome of an election. Drawing a simple comparison, they note that“many drops create a huge wave in the sea,” reinforcing the idea of collective impact.

The song further stresses that every vote contributes to strengthening democracy.“This message will rise from your vote,” the performers say, urging young voters to come forward and take responsibility.

The theme of unity runs through the presentation, with a clear call for young people to safeguard the future of the country by participating in the electoral process.

The campaign song concludes with the slogan“we vote, we decide,” highlighting the decisive role of youth in shaping the nation's direction.

Young voters have emerged as a significant electoral force in recent years. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, citizens aged 18-29 accounted for an estimated 18-20 per cent of the total electorate across the country, reflecting their growing influence.

Similarly, in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, youth voters formed nearly 20 per cent of the voter base, indicating strong participation levels in the state. These figures underline the importance of targeted campaigns, such as the Gen Z vote song, in ensuring higher engagement among young citizens.