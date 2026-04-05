False Flag Operation: Expert Tells How Orban Could Undermine Hungarian Election With Russia, Vucic's Help

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The expert spoke in an exclusive comment with Ukrinform after Orban announced today the discovery of a powerful explosive device at a gas infrastructure facility connecting Serbia and Hungary and the convening of an extraordinary meeting of the Hungarian Defense Council for today.

"Three days ago, I outlined a hypothetical scenario of a Russian interference into Hungarian election in coordination with the Orban regime," the expert said, adding that the operation could see participation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Magyar: Former MP outlines three scenarios after Hungary's election

He noted that, in order to postpone the elections, Orban needs "something big and strategic" to happen.

"I forecast a Russian intelligence operative suggesting a sabotage against energy infrastructure that would be big enough to give a necessary momentum for the ruling party. Because in Hungary, Orban ordered the army to protect critical infrastructure, no operation is possible inside the country – then the army and government would look stupid. So I forecast an attack against Hungary's strategic interests but outside Hungary – an attack against the Turkish Stream gas pipeline on Serbian territory," said Rasz.

He explained that, given that Serbia is a friendly country to Hungary, Orban can count on cooperation from President Vucic.

It should be recalled that today Orban published the following statement on the X network: "Just spoke with President Vucic. Serbian authorities have found a powerful explosive device, along with the equipment needed to detonate it, at critical gas infrastructure linking Serbia and Hungary. The investigation is ongoing. I have convened an emergency defense council for this afternoon."

The expert does not rule out that in the near future the governments of Hungary or Serbia will directly accuse Ukraine of attempting to destroy a critical energy infrastructure facility, and Orban may go further and declare a state of emergency in the country, which could harm the holding of the elections on April 12, in which his Fidesz party, based on recent polls, may concede, as a result of which Orban will lose power in the country.

Speaking of the possibility of Orban announcing an emergency situation in Hungary, the expert said: "Legally they can do it, according to the Hungarian Constitution."

He added that this would give Orban a wide room for maneuver, including up to postponing the election.

Asked if Vucic, in his opinion, was aware of the possible false flag operation, Rasz said he "certainly knew about what is going to happen."

"It remains to be seen how far he is ready to go and how far he is ready to go and support Orban. And that's why International pressure is important," the expert stressed.

It should be recalled that recently, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, after a phone call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on Monday, said that his country had concluded an agreement with Russia to import gas for three months.

While noting that it is good that no explosion had happened, because it would have devastating implications, the expert noted that the false flag operation would be less effective in that case because it would be harder to draw an alleged attribution of the attack to Ukraine.

"It is now very easy to blame Ukraine because Russia captured so much Ukrainian weaponry and they could smuggle some weapons to Serbia very easily, too," the expert said.

He concluded that, no matter the outcome of the defense council today and the statements that could follow, the attack on energy infrastructure just a week ahead of the elections "serves only the interest of Viktor Orban, nobody else."

As Ukrinform reported, on Thursday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for the immediate lifting of sanctions against Russian energy, citing the global energy crisis.

Meanwhile, due to a significant number of absurd statements by Hungarian officials regarding Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has launched a 24/7 online broadcast titled "Hungarian Radio Ukraine."