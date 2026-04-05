Nomination Filing For TN Assembly Elections To Close Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 6 (IANS) The process of filing nominations for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is set to conclude on Monday, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) reporting a total of 3,430 nominations received across the state so far.

The final day is likely to witness a surge in high-profile candidates filing their papers, adding further momentum to the electoral contest.

According to official data released by the Election Commission, a majority of nominations have been filed by male candidates, accounting for 2,731 entries. Women candidates have submitted 698 nominations, reflecting a modest but notable participation. In addition, one nomination has been filed by a third-gender candidate from the Villivakkam constituency, marking a small yet significant step towards inclusive electoral representation.

Among the constituencies, Karur has recorded the highest number of nominations, with as many as 84 candidates entering the fray. The constituency has drawn heightened attention due to the presence of prominent contenders, including former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar.

A large number of Independent candidates have also filed nominations here, contributing to the unusually high count.

In contrast, Madurai South has witnessed the lowest level of activity, with only three nominations filed so far.

The stark difference highlights the varying intensity of electoral competition across constituencies in the state.

The final day of nominations is likely to see several senior leaders formally entering the race. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is scheduled to file his nomination, along with former Ministers K.P. Munusamy, S.P. Velumani, and Dindigul C. Srinivasan.

From the BJP, state President Nainar Nagenthran, Union Minister of State L. Murugan, former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan are also expected to submit their nominations.

With the nomination phase drawing to a close, the focus will soon shift to scrutiny and withdrawals, setting the stage for an intense and closely watched electoral battle in Tamil Nadu.