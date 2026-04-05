Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moscow Condemns Ukrainian Award to Kallas as ‘Satanism’

Moscow Condemns Ukrainian Award to Kallas as ‘Satanism’


2026-04-05 09:58:08
(MENAFN) Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s foreign policy head, has been awarded a prestigious Ukrainian honor, prompting sharp criticism from Moscow, according to reports. A spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, denounced the award, claiming it celebrates Kallas’s role in encouraging prolonged conflict, enforcing mobilization, and supporting measures against Ukraine’s largest Christian church.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Kallas with the Order of Princess Olga

MENAFN05042026000045017281ID1110944386



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search