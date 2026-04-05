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Moscow Condemns Ukrainian Award to Kallas as ‘Satanism’
(MENAFN) Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s foreign policy head, has been awarded a prestigious Ukrainian honor, prompting sharp criticism from Moscow, according to reports. A spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, denounced the award, claiming it celebrates Kallas’s role in encouraging prolonged conflict, enforcing mobilization, and supporting measures against Ukraine’s largest Christian church.
Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Kallas with the Order of Princess Olga
Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Kallas with the Order of Princess Olga
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